Further disturbing claims made about Steve Bruce following ‘coward’ episode

Steve Bruce remains in the spotlight.

After their excellent scoop on Wednesday night revealing the Matt Ritchie episode with the NUFC Head Coach, The Mail have followed it up with more revelations.

These revelations exposing what goes on with life behind the scenes at Newcastle United regarding Steve Bruce and the players.

In many ways I think safe to say that what the latest report comes out with, is basically a check list of what Newcastle fans have long suspected, in fact taken for granted.

The Mail say that they have been told that a number of Newcastle United players are ‘alarmed’ at how few days they spend at the training ground preparing for matches.

This follows it becoming public knowledge that despite Steve Bruce saying he was so unhappy with so many of his players and what had happened against Wolves, they then trained on only two of the following five days, only returning to training on Tuesday with Sunday and Monday off, then Bruce calling off training on Thursday as well.

Many of the players said to believe that training so little leaves them at a disadvantage fitness wise compared to other clubs, plus increases the risk of injuries.

This training so little isn’t exactly a new revelation, with that infamous Danny Rose interview (see below) last year, when he couldn’t believe how there were so few days at the training ground under Steve Bruce.

The Mail say:

‘Sources have told us that players on the bench can sometimes go as long as four days without any serious exertion, given the day before the game is often a light session and more tactical based.’

Amongst other concerns amongst the Newcastle United squad, The Mail add:

‘Some players have also raised concerns that Bruce has, on occasion, not stayed with the team in their hotel before matches, particularly those close to his home in the North-West. They believe it sends the wrong message in terms of togetherness.’

Newcastle players also of course unhappy that Steve Bruce has chosen to make public scapegoats of some of them as well, instead of doing things behind the scenes if he wants to say anything.

Taking everything together, I think you can sum it up in terms of it presenting a picture of a set-up behind the scenes that fails to meet the levels of professionalism needed at a Premier League club.

Absolutely zero surprise when you see how the rest of the club is run by Mike Ashley and minions such as Lee Charnley.

Danny Rose talking about how strict (or not…) managers can be, to The Lockdown Tactics podcast – 20 May 2020:

“I heard [Antonio] Conte had a strict regime when he came in at Chelsea, I heard that he wasn’t willing to compromise in any shape or form.

“Even [at Tottenham] under Poch [Mauricio Pochettino], he had a different culture to the British.

“It wasn’t that he didn’t understand it, you [he] know the British like to have a drink, it was just something he couldn’t get his head around.

“Even after we beat Ajax in the Champions League semi-final and it was obviously the biggest night of our careers, on the flight home we weren’t allowed a drink.

“It was ‘no you are training tomorrow, you are up at 9am’….so it is just one of those things.

“He was like ‘no we have got a game on Saturday’ – the night was over.

“I do fully respect what he [Pochettino] has done but at the same time, with that Champions League semi-final we had been together since we were 22 or 23.

“So for me, that’s all I’d known for the past five or six years, you would play and then get one day off if you are lucky and that’s it, you’re grafting for the rest of the week.

“So now I’m at Newcastle [with Steve Bruce], you are getting two or three days off a week if you win.

“So I’m thinking what’s going on here then?

“It’s a shock to the system.

“We would only get one day off if we were lucky under Poch.

“Even in international breaks, he would see the ones who would go away as having a holiday because training isn’t as hard with your national team.”

