Opinion

Four reasons why football pundits are so often wrong about Newcastle United

One of the upshots of Saturday’s predictable sh.tshow at Brighton, is that some of Steve Bruce’s staunchest supporters in the media have finally had to admit that maybe things aren’t going too well at Newcastle United and Steve Bruce might not be doing such a great job.

I might have imagined this but I think I even heard Robbie Savage actually admitting that he might have got it wrong!

This does make me ask the question though, how could so many pundits have got it so wrong about Newcastle United for so long?

I think there are a number of explanations for their blindness to what was going on at St James’ Park.

Laziness

I’m thinking of people like Paul Merson, who just churn out the same old clichés because they can’t be bothered to actually investigate things for themselves.

It’s a lot easier to blame the ‘unrealistic’ fans for Newcastle’s current predicament and it takes a lot less brain cells.

The Friends of Mike Ashley

There are certain pundits at Sky Sports, Talksport and BEIN sports who appear to be close to Mike Ashley.

They are fairly easy to spot as their views appear to be very similar to the views of the fat man and the SJP hierarchy.

They don’t like Rafa or Geordie fans but they do like Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley and they believe the problems at Newcastle United are down to other factors such as Covid, the players, the mole, the press or the fans.

Sometimes it almost sounds like they are reading from a script given to them by Keith Bishop…

The Friends of Steve Bruce

Obviously this is a bigger group than the friends of Mike Ashley and are spread throughout the media.

However, Newcastle United have stunk the place out so much that even they are beginning to admit that maybe their mate Steve might not be up to the job.

Don’t know much outside their own little bubble

I’m sure everyone knows someone who would fit into this category.

A classic example would be Joe Cole. I’m sure he probably knows what’s going on at Chelsea but when it came to talking about Newcastle United, he’s completely clueless. His seems to apply to a lot of pundits.

They can talk quite knowledgeably about their team, or teams in the top six, but when it comes to teams outside their little bubble they talk a load of nonsense or just repeat the same old clichés.

