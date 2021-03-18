News

Former Brighton midfielder says Newcastle United are the club to go down with WBA and Sheff Utd

Newcastle United are going to end the season in eighteenth place with both Fulham and Brighton surviving.

That is the view of former Brighton midfielder Dean Hammond.

Hammond summing up his old club’s season when saying about Graham Potter’s Brighton: ‘They play a really good brand of football, they are exciting to watch, they try to win games. They have been controlling games and then lost it from nowhere or conceded a late goal.’

A fair summary on Brighton and not a description you would make of Newcastle United this season, Steve Bruce very lucky to have the 28 points NUFC do have and the football has been shocking in the vast majority of games, completely lacking in control and entertainment.

The contrast perfectly summed up in the first Brighton away match this season, they absolutely battered Newcastle at St James Park and Steve Bruce was lucky to lose only 3-0 at home.

Yet in the next 16 matches, from September to January, Brighton only won one of 16 PL matches, playing some really good football but not able to convert it into the points it deserves.

From mid-January to mid-February Brighton looked to have found a way to win as well as playing good football, unbeaten in six games and beating Leeds, Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, they then found a way to the lose the next three to Palace, West Brom and Leicester, all by the odd goal. Getting back on track though with an excellent 2-1 win at Southampton last weekend that took them above Newcastle by a point.

The last 17 Premier League games have produced the following form for the three main relegation contenders:

Newcastle United – Won 2, Drawn 5, Lost 10, Points 11 Goals For 14 Goals Against 29

Brighton – Won 4, Drawn 7 Lost 6, Points 19 Goals For 14 Goals Against 18

Fulham – Won 3, Drawn 9, Lost 5, Points 18 Goals For 10 Goals Against 14

As you can see, all three teams struggle for goals but the other two far better than Newcastle at the back.

Those 17 game runs have seen Brighton and Fulham respectively pick up eight and seven points more than Newcastle, needless to say, if that form continued the rest of this season, Steve Bruce and NUFC would be doomed.

These are all the remaining matches for the three clubs seemingly competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Leeds (H), Villa (A), Wolves (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Newcastle (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Newcastle United – Brighton (A), Tottenham (H), Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

If Fulham beat Leeds tomorrow night and Brighton win against Newcastle, the situation will be ominous, Newcastle bottom three a point behind Fulham, four adrift of Brighton.

Dean Hammond speaking to Sussex Live:

“I personally think that Brighton will be okay.

“I think Fulham will get out of it and Newcastle will drop into the bottom three.

“I have really enjoyed watching Brighton play.

“In terms of performances, they have been really entertaining.

“They play a really good brand of football, they are exciting to watch, they try to win games.

“I like how every player is very comfortable on the ball.

“But obviously the results have been difficult in periods of the season.

“They have been controlling games and then lost it from nowhere or conceded a late goal.

“I think it has been difficult to take for fans.

“But I like what Graham Potter is doing at the club and if they can get through this season and if they can survive, which I think they will do, I think they will grow and learn a lot from this experience.”

