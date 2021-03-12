Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Aston Villa on Friday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Aston Villa?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to improve a record of only two wins (and twelve defeats) in their last eighteen matches.

Ahead of Friday’s match, Steve Bruce confirmed that Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez were now fully fit and available for selection.

The NUFC Head Coach also confirming that there had been no new injuries picked up against West Brom, or in training since then.

Steve Bruce did state that of course Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson were all still unavailable, as well as Fabian Schar. However, he did say he is hopeful of having one or more of the attacking trio potentially back in time for Tottenham at home in early April.

So that means we listed 24 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of fan votes on all 24 players below, whilst the top 11 means a team that would potentially line up in this kind of formation:

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Aston Villa looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

95% Dubravka

94% Hayden

93% Willock

90% Clark

88% Fraser

87% Manquillo

80% Gayle

80% Dummett

69% Lascelles

55% Fernandez

46% Carroll

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

42% Murphy

42% Shelvey

41% Ritchie

24% Matty Longstaff

21% Elliot Anderson

18% Lewis

16% Joelinton

13% Sean Longstaff

4% Darlow

3% Krafth

1% Atsu

1% Gillespie

0% Hendrick

