News

Extraordinary stats surround this key Brighton v Newcastle United clash

It is Brighton v Newcastle tonight.

An 8pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

A match between two clubs whose fortunes have been closely linked these past five years.

The two clubs promoted together in 2017, Newcastle United overtaking Brighton on the final day to be champions.

Now the two clubs are fighting it out for relegation, with it seemingly a three-way fight including Fulham for the final relegation spot, to go down with West Brom and Sheffield United.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday night before Brighton v Newcastle:

As you can see, with Leeds winning at Fulham last night, the carrot for these two clubs at the Amex Stadium tonight is that a win for Newcastle would send them five points clear of the drop, whilst for Brighton it would be six points clear.

There are some extraordinary stats surrounding this key Brighton v Newcastle United clash tonight though..

Brighton are 4/6 odds on shots to win this match, Newcastle United originally a massive 6/1, but that cut to around 5/1 best price after the teams (see below) were announced, it would appear Miguel Almiron’s inclusion in the Newcastle team has added a small piece of optimism when it comes to laying the money down.

Quite amazing really that Brighton and Newcastle are such extreme odds for this match, considering there is only one point between them currently.

Clearly, bookies and punters see Brighton playing far better football than Newcastle, with luck and poor finishing having gone against Graham Potter and his team. Whilst Steve Bruce has carried a lot of luck again, particularly in matches earlier this season.

As it stands though, Steve Bruce has overseen only two wins in the last nineteen matches (all competitions).

However, when you look back at those odds, it is very strange, Brighton such hot favourites and yet Graham Potter’s side have won just one PL match at home in 14 attempts so far this season (1-0 against Spurs in January).

The other thirteen giving seven draws and six defeats, so Brighton odds on at home, it doesn’t say much for the opposition…!

It does get even stranger though, when you hear that Newcastle have never beaten Brighton EVER in the top tier of English football.

Newcastle beat Brighton home and away (Diame goal!) in the promotion season but in the top tier / Premier League it has never happened.

The Brighton v Newcastle clash (home and away) in the top tier has only ever happened in the Premier League era and that means these last four seasons.

Newcastle have lost three of the seven, with the other four draws.

In these seven Premier League clashes since promotion, Newcastle have actually only scored one (ONE) goal across the seven matches, Perez scoring in a 1-1 draw at Brighton in April 2019.

Tonight’s teams and good luck if you have had a bet!

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Fraser, Joelinton

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Murphy, S Longstaff

Brighton starting eleven:

Sanchez, White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Veltman

Subs:

Steele, Macallister, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Izquierdo, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri, Burn

