Disastrous Fulham win at Liverpool exposes Steve Bruce negativity at West Brom

Scott Parker and his Fulham payers obviously didn’t read the script prepared by Steve Bruce.

Bruce overseeing a noon kick-off horrendous negative Newcastle United set-up and display at West Brom.

An appalling match away at a club that in reality already relegated and who have conceded 33 goals at home, 11 more than any other Premier League outfit.

Steve Bruce after the match congratulating himself on what he obviously considered a brilliant point, against a shockingly poor opposition.

Steve Bruce taking for granted that this would mean a four point gap to the bottom three after the weekend, with Fulham obviously losing at Anfield.

However, only one problem with that.

Unlike Newcastle at The Hawthorns, Fulham travelled to Anfield and went for the win.

You may laugh at any expectation of Fulham winning at Anfield BUT only if you are clueless about what has been happening with Liverpool recently.

Their last five PL matches at Anfield had finished:

Liverpool 0 Burnley 1

Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Liverpool 1 Man City 4

Liverpool 0 Everton 2

Liverpool 0 Chelsea 1

Now you can add Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 to that list.

Just like relegation rivals Burnley and Brighton, Scott Parker’s team coming away from Anfield with three points and a clean sheet. Lemina getting the only goal of the game just before half-time.

As George Caulkin of The Athletic commented after today’s first two results: ‘Newcastle playing like a team who are content to stay up. Fulham playing like a team desperate to.’

The last 16 Premier League games have produced the following form:

Newcastle United – Won 2, Drawn 4, Lost 10, Points 10 Goals For 13 Goals Against 28

Fulham – Won 3, Drawn 9, Lost 4, Points 18 Goals For 10 Goals Against 11

Even West Brom have won more points (12) than Newcastle United have these past three months and sixteen PL matches.

This is how the Premier League table now looks after both Fulham and Newcastle results on Sunday.

As you can see, Newcastle only a point clear of relegation and both Brighton and Fulham have far better goal differences.

Then these are all the matches for the bottom six before the international fortnight later this month:

Burnley – Everton (A)

Brighton – Southampton (A), Newcastle (H)

Newcastle United – Villa (H), Brighton (A)

Fulham – Man City (H), Leeds (A)

West Brom – Crystal Palace (A)

Sheff Utd – Leicester (A)

I can well see Fulham getting a point or even a win at Leeds, whilst that Brighton v Newcastle match on Saturday 20 March now looks massive.

Always in the back of your mind as well is the reminder that Newcastle are away to Fulham on the final day.

Steve Bruce has to be sacked or else he is seriously increasing the chances of NUFC going down for a third time under Mike Ashley.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

