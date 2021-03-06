Opinion

Delusions of hope at Newcastle United

This week has revealed to some extent, the level of confusion at Newcastle United that we had all suspected as fans.

Steve Bruce has finally been called into question for speaking distastefully about others in / around the football club.

Whilst the media (newspaper media at least) are desperate to expose him as revenge for his public statements in the aftermath of the “Cowardgate” incident.

We might recall that this was not the first dig Steve Bruce took at the team. He has had some comments in previous press conferences where he apportioned blame to players, as far back as the home game against Arsenal at the start of the season last year.

Furthermore, he has continually taken digs at Rafa Benitez (who we all know is respected and loved by many of our players) and that could well have been a catalyst for Bruce losing the respect of the team.

For me, Matt Ritchie calling Bruce a coward and openly challenging him, is the best assist Ritchie has provided in his four and a half years at Newcastle, and it’s simply time for Bruce to go.

Two weeks ago I wrote an article (Delusions of safety) saying we were in a relegation battle, as Fulham were playing well and West Brom had recruited decently. I was called out in the comments section by one who thought I was talking rubbish, but unfortunately, he/she was being excessively optimistic.

We have to face West Brom (tomorrow), Fulham (final day) and Sheffield United (final home match) and I honestly can’t see us coming away with a point in any of those games. Brighton have had some unfortunate results but with them it’s been more a case of hard luck than incompetence.

Nonetheless, we are Newcastle United and we deserve to be in the Premier League. It hurts to see how many backward steps the club has taken after the brief display of ambition in employing Rafa in 2016.

I am pinning all my hopes on an overworked Jamaal Lascelles, on-loan Joe Willock, two quality goalkeepers, and our players’ determination to not be in the championship next season.

I know every single player on this team has what it takes to be in the mid-table positions at this point in the season, but they are suffering a lack of confidence and motivation.

I do not expect any improvements from the current manager or his staff at this point. Bruce better stop sounding so cocky as well because it’s almost matchday 28, Mike Ashley’s ideal time to bring in a new manager.

No matter what it looks like right now, we are staying up! Howay the lads!

