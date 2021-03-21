Opinion

Could Mike Ashley think Steve Bruce is doing a good job and welcomes a sale being averted?

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley deserve each other.

They also deserve everything they get.

The trouble is, our beloved club is bang in the middle of their awkwardness and mismanagement.

I just wonder who is having the biggest laugh at our expense?

The pundits such as Chris Sutton, Richard Keys, Robbie Savage, Graeme Sourness (excuse the slip), Paul Merson or in fact our own Mike Ashley?

Could this be Ashley at his vindictive worst.

The whispers suggest that he won’t sack Bruce and he’ll be here until at least the end of the season. We all know what that means.

Anyone who has read my articles over the years will know that I have a conspiracy theory about our esteemed owner. I feel he is a vindictive narcissist, these may be strong words but his actions justify such a theory.

Why else would an owner risk a pay-off against losing hundreds of millions through relegation?

Why would an owner resist investment in the transfer window when resources are bare and results were pathetic?

Some think Mike Ashley is a gambler, others see him as a businessman, but I have my doubts. Why would you risk failure that would lose such vast amounts?

Just think, even if Ashley doesn’t fire Bruce, he still has to pay his wages, people tend to overlook this.

Could it be that Mike Ashley thinks that Steve Bruce is doing a good job and welcomes a sale being averted?

