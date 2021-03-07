Confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom – Hendrick, Dummett, Krafth and Joelinton start
The Newcastle United team v West Brom has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at The Hawthorns at 12pm on Sunday.
Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and twelve defeats (and three draws) in the last seventeen games.
Steve Bruce confirming that ASM, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar would all be missing.
The NUFC Head Coach confirming that ASM, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar would all be missing.
The confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom:
Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton
Three changes from the team that started in the draw against Wolves last weekend:
Ins
Dummett, Hendrick, Fraser
Outs
Lewis, Saint-Maximin, Almiron
Subs:
Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff
