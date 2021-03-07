News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom – Hendrick, Dummett, Krafth and Joelinton start

The Newcastle United team v West Brom has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at The Hawthorns at 12pm on Sunday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and twelve defeats (and three draws) in the last seventeen games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Wolves.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that ASM, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar would all be missing.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton

Three changes from the team that started in the draw against Wolves last weekend:

Ins

Dummett, Hendrick, Fraser

Outs

Lewis, Saint-Maximin, Almiron

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

