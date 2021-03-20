News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Almiron, Manquillo, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle United team v Brighton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Amex Stadium at 8pm on Saturday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and twelve defeats (and five draws) in the last nineteen games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Steve Bruce delivered the news on injury, fitness and potential availability of the Newcastle United players for this key match.

Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson and ASM won’t be back for tonight’s game, so it will be Tottenham the first week in April before maybe Wilson will be back.

ASM is behind Callum Wilson in terms of recovery from his injury, whilst Fabian Schar is unlikely to play again this season.

However, the NUFC Head Coach had indicated that Miguel Almiron could be in the squad tonight as he is back in training.

Steve Bruce reporting no other new injuries.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Fraser, Joelinton

So two changes from the team that started against Aston Villa:

In

Manquillo, Almiron

Out

Krafth, Gayle

A massive decision there, to throw Miguel Almiron straight back in as a starter.

Here’s hoping this doesn’t backfire, as has happened so often in the past when Steve Bruce has risked bringing recovering players back too quickly.

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Murphy, S Longstaff

Manquillo a popular choice to come back in but with Krafth missing from the bench, it looks like Bruce had no choice anyway but to select a different right-back.

