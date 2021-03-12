News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Joelinton, Gayle, Fraser, Willock all start

The Newcastle United team v Aston Villa has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 8pm on friday.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and twelve defeats (and four draws) in the last eighteen games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Wolves.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that ASM, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar would all be missing.

Though he made clear that Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo were now available to start, if selected.

Steve Bruce also stated that there had been no new injuries to come out of the West Brom bore draw.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Gayle, Fraser, Joelinton

Only one change from the team that started in that negative performance and draw against West Brom last weekend:

In

Gayle

Out

Hendrick

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

