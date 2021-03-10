News

Complete Steve Bruce Newcastle United record compared to rest of Premier League clubs

There are a lot of Steve Bruce stats now used regularly.

The most obvious one being only two wins in the last eighteen Newcastle United matches (all competitions).

Whilst the last fifteen months has seen Newcastle only win 11 of the last 47 Premier League games they have played.

None of it is good.

However, the best comparison is surely the entire stats of all Premier League matches Newcastle United have played under Steve Bruce since his arrival on 17 July 2019, compared to all the other PL clubs.

Our thanks then for the table below to NUFC Substack, the table showing the Premier League over Bruce’s tenure (only includes the clubs to have played both seasons – 2019/20 and 2020/21).

Steve Bruce kept off the very bottom only by Sheffield United and Brighton, when it comes to average / total points.

However, as Newcastle fans we know that Brucey is only not rock bottom because of a serious amount of luck in a fair few games, picking up points when all the match stats suggested defeat, especially last season.

However, you drill into those stats above and they are truly dismal where Steve Bruce is concerned, the perfect riposte to the now shrinking Steve Bruce media fan club of journalists and pundits who ridicule Newcastle fans for pointing out how badly Bruce has done.

The stats above show Newcastle United have the very worst goal difference of minus 37.

Southampton the only club to concede more goals (104) than Bruce’s NUFC (102), though the Saints have scored 19 goals more than Newcastle, plus Southampton’s goals conceded total includes the two freak nine goal thrashings.

Only Burnley, Palace and Sheff Utd have scored less goals than the pitiful 65 Newcastle under Steve Bruce have scored.

Only Brighton have won (14) less PL matches than NUFC (18) under Bruce, whilst only Villa and Sheff Utd have lost more than the 31 Newcastle games that have been lost under this Head Coach.

In his Premier League time at Newcastle United so far, Steve Bruce averages 1.092 points per game, 1.00 goals scored and 1.569 goals conceded.

Newcastle United fans knew what the score was from the start, as should anybody else with any common sense and who was capable of looking at what Steve Bruce had been up to for over two decades.

This is the entire Steve Bruce Premier League record up to date, covering all the PL clubs he has managed (head coached):

Played 457 Won 128 Drawn 126 Lost 203 GF 467 GA 617

So Bruce’s entire Premier League career (including at Newcastle) averages out at 1.115 points per game, 1.021 goals scored and 1.350 goals conceded

Considering just how bad Steve Bruce’s management career record is, it has taken some doing to get even worse with Newcastle United, scoring less goals (1.021 per game overall, 1.00 with NUFC) and conceding more (1.350 per game overall, 1.569 with NUFC).

The NUFC points average (1.092) per game is even worse than his overall (1.115) PL management career average.

What exactly do these deluded Newcastle United fans want…?

