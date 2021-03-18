News

Club announce Brighton decision for Bruce as star making ‘good progress’ and back in training

Today (Thursday 18 March) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match at The Amex Stadium.

Newcastle travelling to play Brighton with an 8pm kick-off.

The Newcastle United players hoping to improve on a terrible run of form, only two wins in nineteen games (all competitions), with twelve defeats and five draws.

Newcastle now fourth bottom and NUFC now favourites to go down along with West Brom and Sheffield United.

A win for Fulham at home to Leeds on Friday night, would mean Newcastle kicking off at Brighton in eighteenth place and a point (and worse goal difference) away from safety

The club’s media release including this text information update, as well as the training images:

‘Steve Bruce’s men face a vital game at relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and will go into it without key men Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Top scorer Wilson has stepped up his recovery from injury and was again out on the grass on Thursday, but has yet to resume full training while Saint-Maximin is still out of action with the groin problem he suffered against Wolves last month.

Miguel Almiron, however, was able to take part in part of Thursday’s session, although whether he has a chance of being part of the squad for the trip to the Amex remains to be seen.

The Paraguayan has made good progress in his return from the knee injury he sustained in that Wolves game, but Bruce will make a call nearer to the weekend before deciding whether he is fit enough to be involved against the Seagulls.’

It would be incredible and surely too much of a risk for Steve Bruce to throw Miguel Almiron straight back in and have the possibility of ruling him out for the season….but the Head Coach has shown in the past he is prepared to risk bringing players back early, not always with the best end result.

Whatever else, as things stand, it looks as though the order that they will return in, is Almiron, Wilson and then ASM.

How soon this season that will be, indeed if all, remains to be seen.

Newcastle desperately need all of their best players available after this international break.

The images released by the club today showed 23 Newcastle United players in total that we could spot:

Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Dubravka, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Dummett, Fernandez, Lewis, Lascelles, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo, Darlow, Almiron.

As mentioned in the club text, Wilson is training away from the main group, ASM also still injured, as well as Fabian Schar.

No sign of Mark Gillespie in the training shots, though he could well have been there still, just not included in the images.

Whilst Christian Atsu has been training with and playing for the reserves (Under 23s).

So of the first team contenders, we are still missing ASM, Wilson and Schar, with Miguel Almiron to return soon hopefully, whether that is after the international break or on Saturday night…

