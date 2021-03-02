News

Callum Wilson desperate for Newcastle return ‘I don’t want another relegation on my CV’

Callum Wilson started 20 of the first 22 Premier League matches of the 2020/21 season.

Missing the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in November through injury, whilst rested and not leaving the bench in December’s 2-0 defeat at Man City.

The other 20 Premier League matches seeing Callum Wilson directly involved in 15 of the 22 PL goals scored in the opening 22 PL matches – scoring 10 and then five assists as well.

Then we had Southampton, a battling 3-2 home win that also carried a lot of luck, though not so lucky when it came to Callum Wilson forced off with an injury.

The last three games without Wilson have seen only two goals scored by Newcastle United and only one point from a possible nine.

With the news on Tuesday morning that Newcastle fans won’t see either Allan Saint-Maximin or Miguel Almiron back on a pitch until sometimes in April at the earliest, what about Callum Wilson?

He also isn’t expected back until sometime next month (April 2021) but is determined not to be relegated two seasons in a row…

Callum Wilson talking to the Super Six Podcast and asked how his recovery from injury is going:

“It’s going well.

“I’m taking my time, without rushing things and putting myself at risk.

“But I’m also working extremely hard to make sure that I’m back and I stay back, once I get fit again.”

‘Will Newcastle United stay up?’

“We will finish in a very safe place.

“Personally, I don’t want another relegation on my CV.

“I will do everything in my power to make that not happen.

“I am working extremely hard, doing double, triple sessions.

“I’m actually due another session in a minute, so it is all good.

“I’m going to make sure that I’m back and making this season a success, after last season ended in relegation [with Bournemouth].

“Having back to back relegations? I aint being that guy.

“I’m going to come back firing on all cylinders.

“I need to make sure that I hit the ground running straight away because the team needs goals and I need to help out.

“I’m doing everything in my power to do that.”

