Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Brighton 3 Newcastle 0…

We’ve reached the stage in the season when the old clichés are given their annual dusting down.

So this was a must win relegation six-pointer for a team fighting for its life at a time when results are more important than performances.

The fact that we got neither result nor performance from Newcastle will, of course, come as no surprise to anyone reading this.

For the second time this season, we were outplayed by a mediocre Brighton side whose simple tactics bewildered the entire Newcastle delegation.

Brighton wanted it; Newcastle didn’t. Didn’t want the ball, didn’t want to support each other, didn’t want to work. At 2-0 down, Newcastle were playing walking football. At 3-0, they elected to slow down.

Losing Hayden to what looks like a season-ending injury, could be the final nail in our relegation coffin. He is one of the handful of players who seem to care and his loss was our opponents’ gain.

Once he’d been replaced by the only footballer in the world who is lazier than Jonjo Shelvey, Brighton had the freedom of the Amex stadium.

But the sad truth about tonight is that most of the players did exactly what they have done all season. No one played any better or worse than we are accustomed to. This is about as good as it gets, and it’s shameful. I’ve watched Newcastle since 1965 and I’ve seen plenty of poor teams in my time. But I am – literally – ashamed of this one.

Martin Dubravka – 5

Newcastle’s hardest working player in the first 10 minutes, as his colleagues invited Moder to wander unmolested through the Newcastle defence.

I think he could have done better on the Welbeck goal, but if we get relegated, neither he nor Darlow will be responsible.

Javier Manquillo – 4

I was pleased to see him back but he was poor tonight.

Allowed Welbeck the time and space to score the second.

Jamaal Lascelles – 4

Did OK, I think, but it’s hard to judge our defence when our midfield do so little to protect them

Ciaran Clark – 4

Allowed Trossard the space to get a shot off for his goal. Probably the only thing he did wrong but these things count.

Paul Dummett – 4

The sort of player we’ll need in the run-in. Committed to the cause. Not the worst on display.

Joe Willock – 3

Industrious and lively, but his touch and decision-making let him down. I think he came to the wrong club. If he played in a more confident side, I think he’d blossom. Subbed off second half

Isaac Hayden – 5

Our best – often only – midfielder got a bad-looking – and freakish – injury that saw him stretchered off before the end of the first half. He’d been neat and tidy up until then,

Jonjo Shelvey – 2

No matter how little work he does, Shelvey is guaranteed a place in the team.

So he does very little work.

Miguel Almiron – 4.5

One of the few that we can’t accuse of shirking his responsibilities.

Back from injury and asked to play in the centre of our attack for reasons best known to the tactical genius that is Steve Bruce.

The usual energetic display, but lacking a bit of pace, and didn’t really influence proceedings. Unsurprisingly, he ran out of steam but at least he didn’t get a recurrence of his recent injury

Joelinton – 2

Asked to play on the right of the front three and it turns out it’s another role he’s unsuited to.

Funnily enough, I do think he cares. I just don’t think he’s any good.

Ryan Fraser – 5

Arguably our best player, as he put some effort in and looked positive.

But he’s symptomatic of Newcastle’s shortcomings.

Seldom beats his man, brain and body don’t work quickly enough to influence the attack and he scares no one. Did come closer than anyone else with a decent shot that hit the post.

Substitutes:

Jeff Hendrick – 1

We needed a performance from him when he came on for Hayden.

Did we get one? Of course we didn’t. We never do. He’s had his flip-flops on since September.

Jacob Murphy – 3

On for Willock, but never really got going.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Given 15 minutes when we were 3-0 down.

By that time, the team had one foot on the coach. He did try to get things going but he was on his own by then.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 40+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

