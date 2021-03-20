Opinion

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal defeat

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A shocking night, a disgraceful performance from Steve Bruce and his players.

Brian Standen:

“Embarrassing shambles.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Abysmal.

“At least we will have no VAR in the championship.

“That’s how bad it has got.

“That is my hope at this point.

“He has to go of course, but it is too late now. Like I said, abysmal.”

Billy Miller:

“People say Steve Bruce doesn’t have a plan but he does and it’s working.

“Keep putting out pathetic, unambitious displays and hope there are three worse teams.

“So far so good.

“The Longstaff brothers must train like the Chuckle brothers.

“I can’t see any other reason Hendrick can continue to be preferred to them.

“Likewise Shelvey, who was a whole new level of awful today.

“A team that started the day just one point above us played like a Champions League side against a Championship one.

“A 6-0 aggregate scoreline against a team that had only won once at home this season and six altogether, before tonight.

“Seven wins for them now, over a quarter of them against us!

“It’s my birthday tomorrow.

“There’s only one present I want and only Mike Ashley can give it to me.”

Jamie Smith:

“This is a low, as Blur once said.

“The only potential positive from this could be a sacking of the disgraceful cowardly manager who has constructed another surrender.

“It won’t. F.ck off to anyone defending it.”

Dave Punton:

“We may have just witnessed the demise of our football club.

“This no show tonight is up there with some of the worst NUFC performances I’ve ever seen.

“The manager is singularly failing to get a tune from this group of players.

“The situation is toxic and the chance this evening to cash in on Fulham’s defeat to Leeds was tossed away, as if they didn’t really care.

“The game, well, what can be said.

“Brighton edged ahead, we got the post and then they’re up the other end and it’s 2-0.

“Another new low in the Mike Ashley era. He specialises in them.”

Ben Cooper:

“Brighton played well, scored three nice goals and controlled the game from start to finish.

“I put more yards in walking to the fridge and back to get some cans than the United players did during the game.

“I put more effort in drinking them than the United players did during the game.

“A sad day for everyone who has any interest in Newcastle United.”

GToon:

“Stand up and take a bow Richard Masters, the top 6 who poked their noses in, Mike Ashley and the star of this particular show… the one and only Steve Bruce.

“I hope they are all happy with their contributions to our situation.

“As for the game itself, I have never been so depressed and embarrassed in equal measure.

“How is Joelinton allowed to behave like that?

“His lack of effort was incredible.

“If they are still around when the crowds return, him and Bruce are going to get it big time.

“Get out of our club, get out of our club, you sad manc mackem, get out of our club.”

Paul Patterson:

“Time’s up.

“The man in the dugout is a charlatan and a disgrace.

“We may still stay up but this whole thing is now a charade.

“A joke of a manager, easily the worst I can recall.

“Get rid and give the club half a chance of survival.”

Nat Seaton:

“An UNACCEPTABLE performance, we hit a new low tonight.

“We started the game looking as if we had no intention of winning it, then once Brighton had scored that put paid to the ’tactics’ Bruce has sent them out with. No attempts on target against a team 16th in the league.

“A sad sad night as a Newcastle fan, where do we go from here?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 40+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

