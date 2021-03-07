Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after West Brom – Says it all

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s painful draw at West Brom, totally lacking in any real desire to try and win the match.

The comments from neutrals especially telling, especially with Fulham’s win at Liverpool piling extra pressure on and showing he utter stupidity of Steve Bruce not trying to beat a woeful West Brom.

This is what Newcastle United are reduced to under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United…

‘Has it finished yet?’

‘2 archaic managers, schooled in blame the ref or somebody else for everything PR, sending out awful teams with prehistoric tactics .. 0-0 .. what a shock. Come on Fulham let’s have them both gone.’

“Share a goalless draw.”

They didn’t share anything. Nothing happened.

Two very poor sides that given recent form are likely to play against each other next year in a different league.’

‘Out of the bottom 5 only Fulham have something about them, Brighton v Newcastle (20 March) will go some way to deciding which of them joins WBA and Sheff Utd.’

‘Spare a thought for everyone who spent their Sunday watching a 0-0 between a Sam Allardyce team and a Steve Bruce team.’

‘Both teams to go down. WBA are already doomed and NU will be overtaken by both Brighton and Scott Parker’s mercenaries (aka Fulham FC).’

‘Both of these teams are dire viewing, they could play for months and never score a goal.

West Brom are woeful and Newcastle are clueless.

Bruce is lucky they have a gap the others need to close.

Bruce should be looking at some of his reserve/junior forwards, the ones he has are under too much pressure.’

‘The cream of English football management, and they say an asteroid wiped out all the dinosaurs?’

‘2 awful teams, with god awful managers and worse owners.’

‘Just relegate both clubs now.

Rubbish teams full of league one players desperately playing for a 0-0 draw.

The league as a whole is suffering because of games between teams like this.

Why would anyone who doesn’t support either team ever watch this dross?’

‘Newcastle fans think they are a top 6 club the way they harp on. I see too much hate directed at their manager. Mike Ashley is the problem there.’

‘Haha, a stinker by two Championship clubs…’

‘Mike Ashley will extend Steve Bruce’s stay, a job for life!’

‘Both deserve relegation. This was abysmal.’

‘NUFC fans get a good draw and on cue the moaning, whinging fans are on here.

Feel sorry for Bruce and Ashley having to deal with ungrateful fans.’

‘It beggars belief that Bruce played Linton up front today.

If he expects him to provide the goals to keep them up then they’re as good as down.’

‘Steve Bruce is ‘delighted’. The guy is a complete clown lol.’

‘Clash of the dinosaur journeymen managers.

Allardyce having been much more successful than imposter Bruce but both play useless football.

Hope Newcastle go down, Fulham stay up.’

‘Fat Sam and Steve Bruce are probably the 2 top turnips in Premiership mismanagement, so not exactly a surprise result.’

‘Bruce merely sticking it out for the cheque when he’s fired.’

‘Below average Championship teams and managers. I almost lost the will to live.’

‘Please, please, please no more of these two managerial dinosaurs……have they no shame!’

‘Just checking for Geordies bemoaning the parlous state of their big club….as has been the case throughout my adult life.’

‘I have just wasted 180 minutes watching that thinking it would actually be a good game considering the positions of both teams, but no dreadful game.

Would love Fulham to stay up over Newcastle they are so boring.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

