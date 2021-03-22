News

Astonishing Newcastle United statistic as Steve Bruce declares ‘Things have picked up’

The situation at Newcastle United is obvious to everybody.

Well when I say ‘everybody’, you do always get the odd one.

In this current situation / crisis for Newcastle United, I can think of only three odd ones who appear to have no acceptance whatsoever of just how dire this is for NUFC.

It may only be the three of them, but when they also happen to be the Newcastle United owner, Managing Director and Head Coach, it isn’t much of a help in this fight against relegation.

Well I say ‘fight’ but none of that trio, or indeed any of the players judging on the Brighton performance, are seemingly in any way well up for the battle ahead.

Those at the club are in such a state of denial, you would think they were privy to a secret that is going to magically ensure the threat of relegation is removed.

The Newcastle fans know better though, instead within the club it is just the usual potentially fatal mix of arrogance, cluelessness and just really not all that bothered what happens in the end.

It was only on Friday when Steve Bruce proudly announced: ‘Things have picked up and now we have the back end of it, it’s how many points can we put on the board?’

That sounds promising then, the Newcastle United Head Coach pointing out how much better things are looking, how ‘things have picked up’, I wonder just how much better NUFC are doing then compared to the rest of the Premier League?

This is how the Premier League form table looks on Monday morning, covering the past six matches for all teams:

Hmmm, Newcastle United certainly stand out in the form table BUT ‘things have picked up’ is not the first thing that comes to mind.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team the only ones NOT to pick up a single win in their last six matches, woeful.

On top of that, Newcastle have conceded ten goals in these last half dozen matches and scored only three themselves.

Bear in mind as well that for some time Steve Bruce had made a big thing of these four very ‘winnable’ games he was looking forward to, these last four against Wolves, West Brom, Villa and Brighton.

I wonder if things will continue to ‘pick up’ in this next lot of matches?

Newcastle United facing the following in April and May after the international break: Tottenham (H), Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A).

You just wonder what Steve Bruce will come out with next.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning:

Actually, using Steve Bruce’s logic, things have been picking up at Newcastle United for a considerable time…

When it comes to the longer form lines, over the course of the last 18 Premier League games for the three main relegation contenders to join West Brom and Sheffield United:

Newcastle United – Won 2, Drawn 5, Lost 11, Points 11 Goals For 14 Goals Against 32

Brighton – Won 5, Drawn 7 Lost 6, Points 22 Goals For 17 Goals Against 18

Fulham – Won 3, Drawn 9, Lost 6, Points 18 Goals For 11 Goals Against 16

Not picking up points and conceding goals have become the norm for Newcastle United for the past three or four months.

Newcastle United’s next opponents are Tottenham on Sunday 4 April at St James Park. Reports of their demise possibly a little premature, third in the form table winning four of their last five PL matches and scoring 11 goals in these last five games.

Spurs no longer have the distraction of the Europa League and looking at the Premier League table as it now stands, the four Tottenham wins in their last five games, have taken Mourinho and his players to sixth place, only three points off the Champions League placings.

Mourinho is going to throw everything at this game in 13 days times at St James Park and will Newcastle United against Harry Kane and friends, show the same feeble surrender they did at Brighton?

Even the massed ranks of Steve Bruce supporters, journalists and pundits, are now rapidly deserting Steve Bruce.

Even Robbie Savage looking to save whatever minimal reputation he has, instead of blindly backing Steve Bruce, on Saturday he was asked whether Bruce and his players were capable of getting the points and wins necessary, on BBC 606: “Do I think Steve Bruce and Newcastle can win another three games to stay up? I don’t think they can.’

The last six results for Tottenham with latest one listed first:

Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

Tottenham 4 Crystal Palace 1

Fulham 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham 4 Burnley 0

West Ham 2 Tottenham 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0

