Aston Villa fans with stand out comments on Steve Bruce and Newcastle United before Friday’s match

Aston Villa fans with plenty to say ahead of Friday night’s match at St James Park.

Last season was a relegation struggle, Villa only reaching safety on the final day of the season with a one point margin to third bottom.

That 35 points final total in 2019/20 was actually matched after only 21 PL games this season, now after 26 league games they have 40 points and are looking up, instead of over their shoulders.

If winning their two games in hand, Aston Villa fans could see their team only four points off the top four.

However, the consensus amongst most of their supporters is that to go much higher, they need Jack Grealish on the pitch.

Their captain and main man has missed the last four PL matches and Villa have only score two goals and picked up four points in his absence, a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United amongst these recent games.

Grealish has scored six PL goals and got 10 assists, meaning he has been directly involved in 16 of Villa’s 38 PL goals, though in reality he will have also have been heavily involved in the moves that brought many of the other 22 goals.

When Aston Villa fans look at Friday’s opposition, clearly they see little to fear.

They are seeing Steve Bruce as a joke of a manager and Newcastle looking a poor team, especially with Bruce’s tactics and managerial ‘skills’ on show.

Even when Jack Grealish plays, Villa are still reliant as well on an excellent defence, only 27 goals conceded and only 14 leaked in the last 16 PL matches. This compares to Newcastle letting in twice as many (28) these last 16 PL games and a massive 44 overall.

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board:

‘If we don’t beat these toothless jawdies after watching that wba game then we should give ourselves a damn good talking to!’

‘Surely the perfect tonic for our troubles is a team managed by Steve Bruce.

When we were managed by Steve Bruce then playing a well coached team meant we were going to have about 20% possession and get schooled.

Let’s hope he hasn’t lost the old magic.’

‘I was a bit surprised that Gayle didn’t start for Newcastle at West Brom and that Carroll didn’t even get on the pitch as a sub. Hayden and Fraser started in the forward positions, maybe their names ring a bell (not sure) but I don’t know anything about them.’

‘Carroll got on for the last 30 seconds, i kid you not. I mean, what was the point in that !?

It wasn’t as if Bruce was defending a lead or running the clock down. Then again, perhaps he was delighted with the point!’

‘Gotta beat these surely.’

‘We should beat them but we don’t do too well in games that we are supposed to do well in. After the Fulham result they do however have to try and win and not just sit back and frustrate like 10 man Sheffield Utd, we should have opportunities to score and must take them.’

‘Saint Maximin and Almiron are both out against us, should be beating these lot.’

‘Wilson as well so without all of their first choice front 3 (all featured in the Villa Park game when they hardly had a serious shot).’

‘I have just read after their draw at West Brom, Steve Bruce definitely won’t be sacked, Fantastic news.’

‘I’d be disappointed to lose this even with no goalkeeper in nets.’

‘If Grealish is back we win, if he isn’t we draw.’

‘I keep thinking (and hoping) we are due to give an opposing team a heavy defeat; I really hope it’s this lot.

Sounds obvious but when Villa start a game quickly and attacking we seem to get the win. Take a few early chances and we could inflict a heavy defeat on these, hopefully!’

‘This is going to be a horrible game!

If we thought Sheffield lined up defensive this will take it to new levels. If you combine that with our lack of guile and creativity we are going to be in for a long game!’

‘Everyone apart from Cash and Wesley looks to be back for this one.

They have Wilson, Saint-Maximin and Almiron out. Their only 3 half decent players.

We really should be smashing these…’

‘I think Newcastle are too confident in themselves to line up the way Sheffield Utd do.

I don’t know why. They’re just as bad, but for whatever reason the daft b.stards will probably come at us. I’d be disappointed if we can’t win this one. Especially having seen the way we managed to play against Wolves without Jack. With a bit of luck they’re sitting in the bottom 3 next week.’

‘I really don’t care too much for Newcastle as a team, they don’t play very attractive football and seem to lack any ambition other than avoiding relegation. I would much rather Fulham stay up and Newcastle get relegated.’

‘We beat Leeds without Jack, they are a much better side than Newcastle. I think Bruce will set out to frustrate and just have 11 men behind the ball and try and 0-0 his way out of trouble, it’s really the only way he knows how.’

‘Our record at St James Park is shocking over the years, wouldnt be surprised if its a draw. We havent won there since 2004/05 and think 7 times in our history.’

‘Must win game for me, tough ones to come so need to start putting some points on the board, I’d hate to finish lower then 9th after such a great turnaround from last year.’

‘Who is Newcastle’s left winger?’

‘Don’t have one. Pretty sure Bruce is playing nine at the back and one up front.

May even go for a flat back ten.’

‘I can see it being a war of attrition against them, with Newcastle having 11 men in their own half the entire time.’

‘Looking at Newcastle’s line up last game they seemed to have played 4 central players. Not much pace in the team at all.

The longer the game goes without us scoring it could get frustrating.’

‘If we have el ghazi, traore, Watkins and grealish out we could be playing for 10 hours and we wouldnt score.’

‘I’m confident we’ll beat these, even without Grealish. Bruce never beats Smith, he hasn’t got the brains to work out how. I know that we could lose, it happens, but I don’t think we will this weekend.

Of course if Jack is back, then I’m hoping he’s raring to make up for lost time.’

‘I think Grealish makes us a top half team. Bottom half team without him imo. And performances and results without him does support this claim. We’ve been showing relegation form in the games without him.’

‘Well actually we have picked up 4 points from 4 games without Jack and that is not relegation form!!’

‘I personally believe that Dean Smith is a way better Coach/Manager than Steve Bruce and that reflects in the way the teams play. Jack Grealish is a one of a kind baller but without him Villa are still the better team.’

‘I would probably take Dubravka as our second choice goalkeeper as back up to Martinez.

Saint-Maxamin would be the only other player I would take from Newcastle otherwise.’

