Opinion

Aston Villa fans taking no prisoners with comments after failure to beat Newcastle United

The opinion of Aston Villa fans about Newcastle United is pretty dire after Friday night’s match.

The away fans (watching from home) less than impressed by the quality of opposition they were faced with at St James Park.

Maybe the comments (see below) from Aston Villa fans best summed up by the one who claimed he was more upset by the failure to beat Newcastle, than he was when Villa lost 1-0 at Sheffield United in their previous away game.

If the comments were pretty savage about Steve Bruce and his Newcastle players, that’s nothing compared to what the Aston Villa fans had to say about their own team.

The odd voice of reason but I had to double check the league table when reading a lot of them.

A win at Newcastle would have put Villa eighth on 43 points, two games in hand on Chelsea who are on 51 points in fourth.

To have more than 40 points with eleven games still remaining, I doubt any Villa supporter would have predicted that.

Reading between the lines it sounds a lot like raised hopes thanks to the earlier form this season, so it makes it a lot harder to take if you then sink back to mediocrity or worse.

The constant theme of course is that with Jack Grealish missing, are they shown to be a one man team?

I think the truth is somewhere in between and from what I have seen overall this season, Villa are a decent side and one where lots of their players look better when playing alongside Jack Grealish.

Obviously as Newcastle fans we have plenty to think about with the mess at our own club BUT interesting as well to see what happens at Villa with Jack Grealish this summer, particularly if one or more successful teams come in with a proper offer to buy him.

Aston Villa fans comment via their Villa Talk message board:

‘We did not deserve to win that, neither did Newcastle.

That was one awful game of football!’

‘We should have both lost.’

‘Absolutely woeful today and couldn’t even take advantage of the lucky goal (against an absolutely rubbish Newcastle team).’

‘I guess it was ‘entertaining’ in the way watching two drunk blokes wrestling outside a pub after closing time is ‘entertaining’.

There was absolutely no quality on the ball, that’s for sure.

How did Joelinton have the better of Mings for strength?

So angry at Barkley’s bad, lazy performance, genuinely a lost cause and I hate that we bring him on every game.

In the end, the draw was a fair result.’

‘Joe Linton doesn’t exactly look like he lacks strength.

Skill and goalscoring ability, maybe, but not strength.’

‘Last few games have shown the lack of depth in the Villa squad when injuries hit. But you have to remember Villa’s squad is full of the same players that were purchased to get out of the Championship with a few exceptions.’

‘We were lucky to get a point from that game, and Newcastle can be rightly disappointed not to have won it.

That is how poor we were.’

‘I think we’re at least 2-3 transfer windows from competing properly for Europe in the prem.

We’ve been carried to a certain extent by Grealish, and the better buys, Martinez, Cash etc. Watkins is still a work in progress, and his goal tally will improve once we get rid / replace our abysmal wingers. ‘

‘Typical bruce “we’re cr.p so bully them” style. I now understand what he meant when he used to say “so long as we put wor boots on”. I didn’t realise he meant Bovver boots however as Newcastle were clearly out to bully us tonight as we witnessed all game with Joelinton on Mings.’

‘Terrible performance. There’s no way we shouldn’t be seeing that out, no matter how undeserved a win it would’ve been.’

‘What worries me is if Jack leaves we would be in big trouble. Without him we would absolutely be hovering around the bottom 5 and we’ve been over-reliant on him for the third season in a row now.’

‘Joelinton was giving Mings the right run around.’

‘At least we didn’t lose is pretty much the only thing you can take out of it.’

The decision making from the players was dire throughout

’92 minutes 1 nil up

We get a 4 on 1 break. Two players on your left (onside) and one on your right. Pass it to the one player on the right who is in an offside position.’

‘Struggled to pay attention to that. Trash. Awful game. Very few glimmers of hope.’

‘I wish the Media would drop this Europe thing…..we are not ready for Europe.’

‘An utterly dire game that neither side deserved to win.

We look completely devoid of any ideas offensively without Grealish and there’s such a lack of movement without him.

Horrible and feels like a loss.’

‘We are, quite simply, a one man team.’

‘Tragic excuse for a football team.’

‘We are not setting the world on fire I agree but we have 41 points in the premier league after missing out on relegation last year in the last game of the season but if that’s how you see it so be it.’

‘I would have started Barkley, they had Shelvey who can’t run at all, I don’t think they were ever going to “outrun” us in Central midfield areas and we needed some creativity in there.’

‘If Jack doesn’t come back soon I just don’t see how we’re winning a football match again in the near future.

Brilliant season on the whole but a good chance we’re ruining it with how we’re playing.’

‘The hardest part of this, is for Steve Bruce this is a result, for us it’s a missed opportunity.’

‘OK Newcastle are a poor team, but suddenly apparently everyone is cr.p and not worth the shirt. Hang on We are one season

from nearly being relegated and we are now safe with 12 games to go.’

‘Got to be the worst game of the season, not just for us but the league full stop.’

‘The West Ham game has been our worst performance of the season….

… until now that, is.

Dishonourable mentions to Mings, Barkley, Luiz and Watkins who I thought were all very poor.’

‘The point is, it’s all very well beating Leeds, Liverpool etc, but if we look like a championship side against teams like Newcastle and Sheff Utd then it kind of defeats the object.

We have been poor and rely too much on Grealish.’

‘Newcastle are an awful team and we played arguably worse than them.’

‘This feels worse than losing to sheffield united.’

