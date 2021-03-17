Opinion

‘Always been an optimist with Newcastle United but no quick return if relegated this time’

At this moment of time, Newcastle United look favourites for the third and final relegation spot alongside West Brom and Sheffield United.

If you have any doubts, just look at the league position and the form these past three months.

The current manager has failed and unless immediate action is taken, the writing is on the wall.

Steve Bruce has to be sacked now and a replacement brought in, or at least moved to one side and let Graeme Jones have his head.

Currently there are 10 games left, two points above Fulham with a game in hand over Fulham, BUT we need the senior players back on board – many of whom Steve Bruce has obviously lost.

The body language and demeanour of Gayle, Ritchie and the Longstaff brothers on match days

tells its own story.

I believe that with everybody on board pulling together we can survive, albeit with a rollercoaster finish to the season these next couple of months.

Sadly, we aren’t able to force a change of owner, if we could vote it would be a landslide, but we can’t.

If Newcastle United do go down this time, I can’t see a quick return ticket, with the Championship having so many teams

of similar ilk fighting tooth and nail for every point.

We would also have possible derby matches against Sunderland and Middlesbrough to overcome.

I have always been an optimistic regarding Newcastle United but I really fear that this time we could do a double relegation. Following the likes of Sunderland and a host of other clubs to League One.

It is unthinkable, or at least it was.

However, this shows what is very much possible, if you don’t make the correct decisions at the right time.

