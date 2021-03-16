News

Allan Saint-Maximin gets checked out in Monaco – With club agreement

Allan Saint-Maximin has now arrived back on Tyneside.

The 24 year old flying back to Newcastle at the weekend.

A newspaper exclusive reporting that the French winger has spent a week in Monaco before travelling back to the UK.

The exclusive has been published by The Mail and is the latest breaking news from Steve Bruce’s best mate, Craig Hope, who the Head Coach has banned after the journalist revealed what had gone on between Matt Ritchie and the Head Coach, after Bruce had ridiculously blamed the player for the Wolves equaliser.

Currently ruled out of action with a groin injury, Allan Saint-Maximin has only started four Premier League matches in the past four months and is desperately needed to help in the relegation fight that Steve Bruce has landed the club in.

The Mail say that ‘club sources’ have confirmed that Newcastle were aware of ASM’s trip trip to Monaco and that he had been given permission to travel, the visit happening to coincide with ASM turning 24, the Frenchman celebrating his birthday in Monaco on Friday as his teammates were struggling to a 1-1 draw with Villa at St James Park.

Craig Hope reporting:

‘It is understood he was on the French Riviera for ‘checks’, although it is not known if they were connected to his injury.

The Government has advised against all but ‘essential travel’. It is known some team-mates were surprised that Saint-Maximin was allowed to take the seven-day break.

The Frenchman arrived back in the North-East over the weekend and will follow relevant Covid-19 protocols before continuing his rehab with the club’s medical staff.’

Allan Saint-Maximin moved to Monaco for £4m from St Etienne as an 18 year old and spent two years on their books, though only played 15 minutes of Ligue 1 football for Monaco, spending loan spells at both Hannover 96 and Bastia, before then making a permanent move to Nice in 2017.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of this trip, if indeed there are any, it certainly doesn’t look like a return to action is imminent for Allan Saint-Maximin after the international break.

Last season the stats were quite amazing, Steve Bruce only able to win one Premier League game when ASM didn’t start:

These are the PL matches where Allan Saint-Maximin was able to start last (2019/20) season:

Played 23 Won 10 Drawn 6 Lost 7 Points 36 Goals For 29 Goals Against 27

This is Newcastle United’s PL record last (2019/20) season when Allan Saint-Maximin wasn’t able to start:

Played 15 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 9 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 31

Fair to say Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t quite hit the relative heights of last season so often in 2021 but quite clearly Newcastle are significantly better when he plays and this season’s stats are still in his favour:

These are the PL matches where Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start this (2020/21) season:

Played 12 Won 4 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Points 14 Goals For 14 Goals Against 22

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this (2020/21) season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 16 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Points 14 Goals For 14 Goals Against 23

As you can see, with Alan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle have averaged 1.16 points and 1.16 goals per game.

Without ASM, the average is 0.8 points and 0.8 goals per game.

Not a massive difference BUT one that would / could prove the difference between relegation and staying up if played out over a season (Last season Newcastle United averaged 1.5 points per game when Allan Saint-Maximin started, only averaging 0.6 points per match when he didn’t).

