A tall story from Peter Crouch when asked about relegation and Newcastle United

Peter Crouch has been talking about the relegation situation.

How it stands after the weekend’s results, with only 12 rounds of Premier League games to play.

The question put to Peter Crouch, is who joins West Brom and Sheffield United in going down to the second tier – Brighton, Newcastle United or Fulham.

At the moment, Brighton are 16th with 26 points, Newcastle United in 17th with 26 points and a worse goal difference, whilst Fulham are on 23 points but a better GD than NUFC.

If Fulham beat Spurs on Thursday, it would see Newcastle United finally fall into the bottom three.

Peter Crouch says that he originally had Brighton and Fulham as two of his relegation predictions when this season kicked off.

However, he is now predicting both will now stay up…

It doesn’t then take a genius to realise that Peter Crouch is now predicting Newcastle United to take the drop with the Blades and the Baggies.

Crouch recalls after the first match of the season, when Newcastle won 2-0 at West Ham, that he then said ‘Steve Bruce had bought well and they would be fine.’

Now stating that he thinks Newcastle United are on their way down, it is interesting to see what Peter Crouch points to as the reasons for why he has had to change his view: ‘It pains me to say because I am a fan of Bruce — I have never hidden that — but the toxicity around them, together with crippled confidence and big injuries, is dragging them down. We are all looking forward to seeing fans back inside stadiums but I’d argue that Newcastle are better off playing behind closed doors for as long as possible, as the discontent is so apparent. It isn’t helpful.’

So….Peter Crouch doesn’t even seem to consider that Steve Bruce has been responsible in any way for the total mess at St James Park, instead it is the Newcastle United fans to blame!

It is quite astonishing just to what extremes the likes of Peter Crouch and other friends of Steve Bruce will go to, to try and tell people that the NUFC Head Coach is somehow an innocent party in all of this.

A run of two wins in seventeen matches is all the fault of the Newcastle fans and if they were now let into St James Park, it would get even worse…although I am struggling to see how you could then make it much worse than two wins in seventeen, a run that includes a massive twelve defeats.

When talking about no other club would Peter Crouch and others be coming out with such mad reasoning. Making out that somehow the feelings, behaviour, whatever of the Newcastle supporters has somehow caused NUFC to be at real threat of relegation. I’m pretty sure that in the real world and when talking about any other club in a similar position, a record of two wins in seventeen games would undoubtedly see the experts / pundits wondering how on earth the manager / head coach hasn’t been sacked.

The thing is, Newcastle United have had really poor form for a far longer period than just this 17 game run, in the last 15 months there have been 46 Premier League matches and Steve Bruce’s team have only won 11 of them.

It is Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley who have created a toxic Newcastle United, treating the fans abysmally and the vast majority of the time dishing up rotten football that very rarely wins matches.

Peter Crouch talks about how Steve Bruce started the season off so well. It is true Newcastle played ok on the opening day and deserved to beat West Ham but there were still only two shots on target, NUFC scoring with both. Indeed, you only had to go to the second weekend of this season, the first home game, to see Newcastle United absolutely taken apart by Brighton. The Seagulls totally dominated and indeed strolled the second half, winning 3-0 and Newcastle not having a single shot on target the entire match.

So was that defeat the fault of Newcastle fans as well? A week into the season were Steve Bruce and his players already crumbling due to the incessant venom aimed at them from the NUFC supporters? Actually no, that would be as ludicrous to believe as what Peter Crouch is claiming.

If Newcastle United did go down, it will be because of Steve Bruce’s management as the main factor by far, Newcastle fans despairing of the absolute clueless management and the rubbish football they have watched would not be the cause.

Peter Crouch asked in The Mail: ‘Fulham, Newcastle or Brighton – who goes down?’

“That’s tough. When I made my predictions at the beginning of the season, I had Fulham and Brighton as two of my three to go down, along with West Brom.

“When Newcastle started with a win at West Ham, I said on these pages that Steve Bruce had bought well and they would be fine.

“You have asked me to make the prediction today, though, and the picture has completely changed.

“I’ve watched Brighton a lot recently and I’ve been won over by them. They play good football, they have got too many good players and they won’t go down. They should have won at West Brom on Saturday.

“Fulham are putting a compelling argument together, too. Scott Parker looked like he had an impossible job at the start of the season — I was at Craven Cottage on the opening day and they didn’t give me any confidence — but they have got momentum now.

“Newcastle, on the other hand, are sinking. It pains me to say because I am a fan of Bruce — I have never hidden that — but the toxicity around them, together with crippled confidence and big injuries, is dragging them down.

“We are all looking forward to seeing fans back inside stadiums but I’d argue that Newcastle are better off playing behind closed doors for as long as possible, as the discontent is so apparent.

“It isn’t helpful.

“I love them as a club but I’d now have them as favourites for the last relegation place.”

