A red card for Steve Bruce

The Mag invites submissions for the site from all Newcastle United fans, so here goes…

After the training ground antics earlier this week, the increasingly perilous table position and Mike Ashley’s reluctance to allow money to be spent, I have a suggestion.

It is regarding in particular, the position of the Newcastle United Head Coach.

Rather than sack Steve Bruce with the reported payment required, how about a “red card”?

A three game ban from his head coaching position (and preferably the match and training ground). This would coincide with three key games if actioned expeditiously.

It would allow the players, including some who seem to have been excluded from game time, to prove themselves. We could also see some variation in formation and tactics to best suit the players we have available.

I am a Kiwi who lived in Newcastle for 18 months some 20 years ago. Blessed to be during Bobby Robson’s coaching era and the latter part of the awesome Alan Shearer’s career.

I came to Newcastle in the time of the 2001 foot and mouth disease outbreak in the UK.

Before arriving I had been a Man U fan (let me finish . . .) for 30 years but soon changed and still follow the TOON, although returning to New Zealand five years ago and despite the demoralising Mike Ashley era.

The sooner that changes the better.

Go the Toon and Go Steve and Mike (the latter two out the door and out of toon).

