Yohan Cabaye blows the ‘Final Whistle’ on his playing career

Yohan Cabaye has called time.

Turning 35 last month (January 2021), the midfielder says he has blown the ‘final whistle’ on his playing career.

Last season (2019/20) Yohan Cabaye was playing for Saint Etienne.

However, since his last appearance for the Ligue 1 club in a 2-1 win over Rennes in the French cup, the former Newcastle United midfielder hasn’t played any first team football. Cabaye not with any club this (2020/21) season.

Yohan Cabaye announced his retirement via social media:

Coup de sifflet final … pic.twitter.com/8T7zoBNYUI — Yohan Cabaye (@YCabayeofficiel) February 19, 2021

With Newcastle United then making their own official announcement after hearing the news:

‘Yohan Cabaye has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The former France international spent two-and-a-half seasons at St. James’ Park, joining the Magpies from Lille in the summer of 2011.

He made 93 appearances in all competitions, helping Alan Pardew’s team to finish fifth in the Premier League in his first season and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the following campaign.

And he scored 18 goals, including a memorable free-kick against Manchester United and the winner against the same opponents in December 2013 in what remains the Magpies’ last victory at Old Trafford.

He netted twice in a win at West Ham in his final appearance before departing for Paris Saint-Germain in January 2014.

Newcastle United fans used to sing there would be a riot if Mike Ashley sold Yohan Cabaye, however, it was simply a case of Newcastle supporters being gutted when Ashley sold Cabaye for £20m to PSG in January 2014 and didn’t allow any replacement to be brought in, or indeed any reinforcements to be bought in.

That season, Newcastle United arguably had a better team than when they finished fifth in 2011/12, however, the sale of Yohan Cabaye totally killed the season.

In the opening 22 Premier League games concluding with that win at West Ham, Newcastle picked up 36 points, in the final 16 matches without Yohan Cabaye in the team, NUFC only picked up another 13 points.

Back in 2016, Yohan Cabaye was asked to choose his dream side of past team-mates for Match of the Day magazine and here below is the full team, plus write-ups on his four Newcastle choices.

Best 11 Yohan Cabaye has played with:

Hugo Lloris

Mathieu Debuchy

Adil Rami

Fabricio Coloccini

Patrice Evra

Hatem Ben Arfa

Thiago Motta

Marco Verratti

Eden Hazard

Demba Ba

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Mathieu Debuchy:

“Mathieu was my team-mate for many years. We spent a long time together. He started a little bit before me with Lille, just a year before. We played together for ten years.

“I was really happy when he came to Newcastle because I like him! I knew he would help the team with his quality.”

Fabricio Coloccini:

“Great captain and a fantastic defender. Lots of quality and technique and also a nice guy, so I will go for him.”

Hatem Ben Arfa:

“Unbelievable player. Fantastic skills and could win a game by himself! I’ll go for him.”

Demba Ba:

“For me, one of the best strikers in the box and just around the box. His mentality was also amazing.

“If you want to get a player who sets an example, he is the right one, because his mentality was perfect and his quality also. He’s a good friend of mine and I’m happy to pick him in my eleven.”

