Wolves star expects tough game v team fighting drop ‘We know Newcastle need points’

Romain Saiss played against Newcastle United in his first ever game in English football.

A match that created headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The captain of Morocco who can play both in defence and midfield had signed for Wolves from Angers on 30 August 2016.

On 17 September 2016 Romain Saiss made his debut at St James Park, Wolves beating Newcastle 2-0.

However, it was events that followed the game that grabbed the headlines, Jonjo Shelvey found guilty of racially abusing Romain Saiss and given a five match ban, plus a £100,000 fine.

Four years later on and Romain Saiss had Steve Bruce perfectly weighed up before the match at Molineux, declaring: ‘They are a team who leave the ball for the opponent, Newcastle don’t want to play a lot…’

That game ended 1-1, back then (25 October 2020) Steve Bruce was still carrying the luck, Newcastle never threatening the Wolves goal all game, only for Jacob Murphy to score an 89th minute free-kick to earn a point, some woeful Wolves defending for that free-kick.

Romain Saiss played the first 68 minutes of that 1-1 draw before a tactical double substitution by Nuno and is now looking forward to Wolves carrying on their recent momentum, with three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League games.

Romain Saiss claims about St James Park: ‘It will be tough – never easy to play there’…but with two wins and a draw in his three league visits, the Wolves star has done alright.

Romain Saiss talking to the Express and Star:

“Of course we were disappointed about the last few games before this series [of three wins and a draw] as we didn’t get a lot of points.

“But the atmosphere between us was always good. We tried to stay positive as it’s a pleasure to be here every day.

“I hope we are going to stay in the same way – get more points and finish the season as high as possible.

“It’s always the same. We know the most important thing is us working day after day, to keep in the same way. We just keep our identity. We never change.

“It’s another tough game now as we know Newcastle need points.

“It will be tough – never easy to play there. For us, it’s important to win this game as we want to keep this confidence.”

