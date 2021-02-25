Opinion

Wolves fans vote on who they want relegated from Premier League and their reasons why

Wolves fans have been asked who they want to stay up / be relegated from the Premier League this season.

For some time it had looked as though there was a small chance of Wolves themselves getting dragged into relegation trouble but ahead of playing Newcastle United on Saturday, Nuno’s team have picked up ten points in their last four games.

Wolves fans seeing their team beat Leeds, Southampton and Arsenal, as well as drawing with Leicester.

That run of form talking Wolves t0 33 points, 11 ahead of the drop and effectively all but safe.

So, now they are out of trouble, who would Wolves fans now like to see joining Sheffield United and West Brom for the drop?

The Wolves fans message board Molineux Mix have given them four choices and phrased it, who would they like to stay up out of the quartet.

The current voting on who Wolves fans want to avoid the drop currently on Thursday morning looking like this.

57.5% Fulham

16.2% Brighton

16.2% Newcastle United

10.1% Burnley

So Fulham are easily the choice of Wolves fans for who they want to stay in the Premier League, with Newcastle United pitched in with Brighton and then Burnley, way below the Fulham popularity.

Comments left by Wolves fans have helped give a better picture of why overall they have chosen Fulham to survive and why they have / haven’t voted for Newcastle United:

‘Ashley’s face would be funny if they went down.’

‘Newcastle to stay up because my missus supports them and they are a proper club with real fans.

Like to see either Brighton (weirdo town, with no history) go down OR

Fulham: Can’t stand the BBC, and half of them are Flum fans (looking at you Lurch from Pointless)’

‘Sorry, l want the Geordies gone. If they ever get shut of Ashley and get a decent owner they could be real challengers….’

‘Stop trying to take away my nearest away game! It’s a trek to Newcastle but the fans love it when they’re there, it’s a great away day. If they survive, come up to the next away game and I’ll show you the ‘sights.’

‘Would love to see Newcastle go down, absolute nothing club.’

‘Let’s hope this “nothing club” founded in 1892 with 4 x League Champions honours, 6 x FA Cup wins and a Fairs Cup win to their name don’t turn us over this weekend…’

‘Newcastle to stay up. There’s too many London and North West clubs, we need some balance in the league, plus it’s a great City for a night out.’

‘It’s interesting how Fulham being the media’s favourite based on its location class and how they are treated has rubbed off to neutral fans.

I suppose an alternative is that they are so soulless and have a lack of atmosphere that they haven’t f.cked anyone off.’

‘I don’t mind Fulham having a lack of atmosphere to be honest, They’re a small(ish), quaint club in West London its kind of what they should be. They’re a representation of their area, in my view all clubs should be that.

At least its real.’

‘Newcastle is a one club city like Wolverhampton and they have passionate local support. They’re similar to us in many ways.

They’ve had some fabulous teams and produced some tremendous players over the years. The Keegan side of the 90’s can probably find themselves very unfortunate to have been in competition with Ferguson’s Manchester United otherwise they’d have won some trophies.

Brighton can b.gger off. Fulham are just a bit of a weird club, like Brentford or Reading but with a bit of history. Burnley are northern Stoke, a great old club but horrible.’

‘Would cope with Ncl staying up as it means a local away day, but not buying into the media/best fans love in, sorry. Like every club, they’ve got some level headed fans and some who seek out the TV cameras.’

‘Newcastle to stay up because Auf Wiedersehen Pet.

Proper club, but yes they could challenge us with proper investment.’

‘You can’t deny they have good support.

My preference would be for them (Newcastle) to survive as games against them generally create a better atmosphere than say Brighton and Hove Albion.’

