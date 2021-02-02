Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Tuesday night?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a relative high, having ended a shocking run of no wins in eleven matches with that victory at Everton on Saturday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Steve Bruce confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles had joined Federico Fernandez on the injured list, the NUFC Captain due to have a scan on Monday on the injury he picked up at Everton which forced him out of the action.

The NUFC Head Coach also said that due to illness, Ryan Fraser hadn’t been able to train following that win at Everton, so we have also left him out of the options listed below.

In better news, Steve Bruce stated that both Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark were now available for selection for the starting eleven.

One player definitely missing will be DeAndre Yedlin, who signed for Galatasaray on deadline day.

Meanwhile, this game comes too early for Joe Willock who signed on loan last night from Arsenal.

So this means we have listed 23 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Tuesday tonight? Please vote now.

