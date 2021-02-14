Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Chelsea? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Chelsea on Monday night?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a small high with two wins in three games, however, it is also true that NUFC are on a run of two wins in fourteen matches as well!

Ahead of Monday’s match, Steve Bruce confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez were ‘touch and go; in terms of availability for this match, with both players now back in training.

On the injured list, the NUFC Head Coach stated that Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar were all ruled out. The trio looking at a minimum of a couple of months out each, with their respective injuries.

Jeff Hendrick is suspended after his two yellow cards against Southampton.

So this means we have listed 24 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

