Which 11 players in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a small high with two wins in four games, however, it is also true that NUFC are on a run of two wins in fifteen matches as well!

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Steve Bruce saying that Federico Fernandez is back in training but no chance of playing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he understands he has to be wary of playing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle too much, due to how little football they have played.

Then Steve Bruce saying the one bit of good news with the three long-term injuries is that Manquillo has responded well to treatment, whilst patience is the word with both Wilson and Schar in their recovery.

Jeff Hendrick is available once again after serving a one game suspension at Chelsea

So this means we have listed 24 Newcastle United players for you to choose from.

So what would be your Newcastle United team v Manchester United on Sunday night? Please vote now.



