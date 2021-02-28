Tyne Talk

We’ll never forget the Glenn Roeder shuffle – Sad news as Newcastle United cult hero dies

Very sad news on Sunday that Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65.

Amongst others, Newcastle United confirming the news in an official statement (see below).

In 2003, Glenn Roeder suffered a brain tumour when managing West Ham but battled back to work, taking charge once again at the Hammers and of course later going on to manage Newcastle United.

The LMA (League Managers Association) when reporting the sad passing today, mentioned ‘a long battle with a brain tumour.’

First arriving at St James Park in December 1983, Glenn Roeder was one of many excellent signings that Arthur Cox made.

That promotion side of 1983/84 saw Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley grabbing all the headlines, but the likes of Jeff Clarke, Terry McDermott and Glenn Roeder were also very good players.

Indeed, Glenn Roeder was almost certainly a player well ahead of his time.

As the NUFC official statement below mentions, the centre-back was most definitely a ‘cultured defender’, I could well have imagined him playing for one of the top teams these days, where central defenders who can play football, are highly valued. Back in the 1980s it wasn’t really the done thing to see centre-backs strolling out of defence with the ball, beating opponents at will.

As well as ‘cultured’, the other word that Newcastle fans of that era would always use about Glenn Roeder was reference to his ‘shuffle’, usually when striding out of defence in that classy way he had.

👏 The move

😎 The stepovers

👌 The finish Happy Birthday, Gary Micklewhite! 🙌 #QPR pic.twitter.com/mpcu855cMw — QPR FC (@QPR) March 21, 2019

As you can see above, that example of the Glenn Roeder ‘shuffle’ when he was at QPR (who Newcastle paid £125,000 for his services) shows just how effortless it was for him. Indeed, if you went to Newcastle matches back in the 80s, you would feel a bit cheated if you went to a match and you didn’t see the Roeder shuffle at least once during the 90 minutes.

Seeing a centre-back doing that at Newcastle United was class, Glenn Roeder effortlessly starring for Newcastle United in the first division (top tier) as well, after promotion in 1984.

Some great memories and of course he did a brilliant job when with Alan Shearer as his number two, Glenn Roeder turned around the 2005/06 season after the sacking of Graeme Souness in February 2006, the duo somehow guiding NUFC into seventh place in the Premier League.

However, if you were around in the 1980s it is as a classy defender that you will always first and foremost remember Glenn Roeder, a great player who gave Newcastle fans something extra (which would be my definition of a Newcastle United cult hero).

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Newcastle United are deeply saddened to learn that former player and manager Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65.

Born in Woodford, Essex, on 13th December 1955, Roeder joined the Magpies as a player in 1983, having previously represented Leyton Orient and Queens Park Rangers, as well as Notts County on loan. A cultured defender, he was made captain and helped United to win promotion from the old Second Division in 1983/84.

Roeder made 219 senior appearances during five years at the club before joining Watford, but returned to St. James’ Park as a coach in 2005, initially working at the Academy.

When Graeme Souness was sacked as manager in February 2006, Roeder was appointed caretaker manager, and under him the team finished seventh in the Premier League after a strong end to the campaign.

He then became Newcastle United’s permanent manager on in May 2006, and under him the Magpies won the Intertoto Cup and qualified for the UEFA Cup, but resigned at the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

Everybody at Newcastle United – including several staff still with the club who worked alongside him during his time at St. James’ Park – send their condolences to Glenn’s wife, Faith, his daughter, Holly, his sons, Will and Joe, and all of his family and friends at this extremely sad time.’

