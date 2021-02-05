News

Welcome surprise as Newcastle United star tops this most chances created PL table

Fair to say that creating chances hasn’t exactly been a Newcastle United strength this season.

The desperately negative Steve Bruce tactics so often leaving United short of players and any kind of a plan in the final third.

A feeble 22 goals scored in 22 Premier League matches and only the four teams below Newcastle having scored fewer goals.

The majority of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season, have seen two or less efforts on target.

Is there now some small room for optimism though?

This table below is published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’), showing the players who created the most chances in the latest Premier League round of matches in midweek:

Ryan Fraser was making only his sixth Premier League start for Newcastle United after injury, fitness and red card issues.

However, as the table above shows, he created a significant number of chances against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

I’m guessing a decent proportion of them were from corners and other set-pieces, which is a positive, as his delivery has been far better than the woeful contributions of Jonjo Shelvey and others previously.

The only problem on Tuesday night was Steve Bruce’s clueless game management. The NUFC Head Coach taking off three defensive players and replacing with three strikers / attacking players BUT it actually made Newcastle less of a goalscoring threat.

Steve Bruce actually claiming it as a positive that Ryan Fraser ended up playing right-back, as Newcastle desperately needed a goal. Absolutely clueless, Bruce orchestrating it so that Gayle, Carroll and Wilson were all in the box, but the only player capable of putting in decent crosses ending up at the other end of the pitch as one of a three man defence!

