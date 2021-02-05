Watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Steve Bruce and his team looking to turn around an abysmal run of ten defeats and only one win, in their last thirteen matches.
Algeria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Antigua and Barbuda Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Argentina ESPN Play Sur
Aruba Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Belarus Belarus TV, Belarus 5
Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2
Benin SuperSport Maximo
Bermuda RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur
Botswana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Brazil ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
British Virgin Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Cayman Islands RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo
Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Chile ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport Maximo
Congo DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Curacao RUSH
Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2
Dominica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Finland Viaplay Finland
France RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Greece Cosmote Sport 5 HD
Grenada Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Premier Player HD
Israel Sport 2
Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Kenya DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Liberia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2
Mauritius RMC Sport 1, DStv Now
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Nigeria SuperSport Maximo
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport
Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur
Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Maximo
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Saint Lucia Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Seychelles Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Sierra Leone SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Singapore mio TV GO, 104 (HD) mio Stadium, 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport Maximo, DStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV
Togo SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
United States NBCSports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Southampton Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
