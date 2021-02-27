News

Ultimate Sam Allardyce nightmare looms for Newcastle United fans after dramatic win

The considerable shadow of Sam Allardyce is now falling over Newcastle United.

A bizarre Saturday afternoon match, unleashing the possibility of an ultimate nightmare for Newcastle United fans.

A nightmare that has the face of Sam Allardyce staring out at us.

This afternoon’s match saw West Brom somehow prevent Brighton from moving four points clear of Newcastle, Fat Sam doing us a big favour.

Or has he…?

The game was quite incredible at the Hawthorns, West Brom having a bit of a go early on and taking the lead on 11 minutes with a soft goal. From that point Brighton took control and increasingly tightened the screw, the stats showing them having 70% possession, 15 v 6 in terms of shots, 6 v 2 in terms of shots on target.

That doesn’t do this game justice though, Brighton missed two penalties, hit the woodwork at least twice, missed a series of great chances, some right sitters. Then on top of all that, got a free-kick, referee blew his whistle for the kick to be taken Dunk scores, but just before the ball crosses the line the referee blows his whistle again, having belatedly realised the West Brom keeper wasn’t ready, the referee and VAR officials deciding between them that they could disallow it. Crazy.

Certainly worth watching this game on Match of The Day.

Anyway, that leaves the Premier League table now looking like this before Newcastle v Wolves tonight:

If Wolves win tonight, West Brom then play Everton on Thursday.

If Sam Allardyce carries his luck against old club Everton, just look at the scenario that potentially presents next Sunday.

A win for West Brom against Newcastle next Sunday (7 March) would put Sam Allardyce and his team only two points behind Newcastle United. This is the Baggies who before today had only won two of 25 PL games this season.

Is it likely West Brom could suddenly win three in a row having started today? Well Sheffield United lost 18 and drew 2 of 20 PL games, before then in a five game run beating Newcastle, Man Utd and West Brom. West Brom have also drawn away at Liverpool and Man City, Pep Guardiola’s team have won 20 games in a row (all competitions) at the minute, the last team they couldn’t beat was West Brom.

So imagine if Newcastle lose to Wolves and West Brom and the Baggies win at home to Everton, you would then have Newcastle home to Villa (see fixtures below) and West Brom at Palace.

If those two matches continued this potential trend of everything that can go wrong…at 5pm on Saturday 13 March (two weeks today), Sam Allardyce and West Brom could be above Newcastle United. Let that sink in.

Yes it would need five games to produce all the worst results BUT none of those results would be any kind of a massive surprise.

Imagine if Fulham implode and don’t pick up any points in the upcoming matches (starting with Palace tomorrow) and instead Sam Allardyce laughs in our faces as his no-hopers suddenly…have hope, sitting above Newcastle in the Premier League.

With the likes of Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce running (ruining) our club, I can very much believe that this could all go wrong in the next two weeks.

After all, when you are astride a form line of played 16, won 2, drew 2, lost 12, anything is possible…

Upcoming Newcastle and West Brom matches:

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 4 March

West Brom v Everton (6pm)

Sunday 7 March

West Brom v Newcastle (12pm) Amazon Prime

Friday 12 March

Newcastle v Aston Villa (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 13 March

Crystal Palace v West Brom (3pm)

