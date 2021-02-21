News

Toon For Change official statement – Sack Steve Bruce, he must go before it is too late

A Newcastle United fans group have called on Mike Ashley to remove Steve Bruce before it is too late.

Defeat to Manchester United on Sunday night makes it only two wins in sixteen games.

This run incorporates twelve defeats and two draws, including exits from both domestic cups, with two or more goals conceded in nine of the last eleven matches.

Toon For Change official statement:

‘Toon For Change reiterate our urgent plea to Newcastle United – Bruce must go before it is too late.

Having managed over 450 Premier League games, Steve Bruce is statistically one of the worst ever Premier League managers.

Despite an illustrious playing career, Bruce’s managerial career has failed to come close in any aspect. Whilst priding himself on his man management skills, Bruce’s comments such as “bang average” when referring to his managerial career are unlikely to inspire those currently playing under his stewardship or excite any potential new signings.

Steve Bruce is the most immediate threat to the future of our football club; the club he purports to love.

We are now only three points outside of the relegation zone and with a worse goal difference than our immediate rivals.

We continue to urge the club to appoint an ambitious and progressive manager urgently to protect the future of our club.

Without a change in the management team, the club is fast sleepwalking into their third relegation under Mike Ashley’s ownership.

Mistakes have not been learnt from previous relegation seasons where a change in the management team came at too late a stage to save our Premier League status.

This is not histrionics, this is not mass hysteria and we are not keyboard warriors. We have seen this play before and we know how it ends. Bruce out – before it is too late’

Toon For Change

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

