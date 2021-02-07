Opinion

‘Time for all Newcastle United fans to get behind the players AND Steve Bruce’

Following on from today’s article by Joseph Nelson – “The Newcastle United we all know and love” – I totally and wholeheartedly agree with every word.

There is little need for me to add any further comments for fear of repeating what Joseph has confirmed.

I wrote an article several weeks ago where I stated that we still have some talented players, many if not most of who have been stifled by Steve Bruce and his management style (or lack of).

This has proven to be correct, however, with the Graeme Jones effect the talent is again shining through, giving hope for a happy end to what has been an abysmal season so far.

However, and this is the biggy for which I will no doubt be heavily criticised, I now believe the time has come for all Newcastle United fans, that includes myself, to get behind the boys (including Steve Bruce) and offer 100% full on support.

We have a handful of winnable games, games where picking up a point here or a point there is vitally important. Our support WILL make a difference, negativity will not.

Newcastle United fans are stuck with Steve Bruce for now, as we are with Cashley, who without a doubt has ruined our club over the years.

However, if we are to get out of this mess we need to ignore what has or has not happened in the past, we can’t change that now. We can however help to change what happens in the future by supporting the team and the players and by keeping NUFC in the Premier League and supporting the Newcastle United takeover.

I never dreamed that I would be saying this, as I have been anti-Bruce from day one, but time is now running out. The team need every bit of encouragement no matter how small or large.

We have a head coach, we have a first class senior assistant coach, who has made the difference of late, we have players who have proved what they are capable of. Newcastle United fans also have an owner who is now desperate to sell.

It is time to stop being negative, just ignore media comments about our expectation being too high. Negativity will not help team confidence. Over recent games we have seen what we want and expect from NUFC, haven’t we? Attacking structured football, full of commitment.

So COME ON, GET BEHIND THE BOYS, get behind Steve Bruce, it’s only for a few more weeks until the Newcastle United takeover is hopefully pushed through, but we must stay in the Premier League for that to happen.

I have said, I expect criticism, but my life experience has proved to me that encouragement and support gives a huge boost to everyone .

LETS DO IT FROM NOW!!! STAY UNITED.

