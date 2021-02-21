News

Tim Sherwood with his most embarrassing comments (so far) on Steve Bruce and Newcastle fans

It remains one of the major mysteries of the modern world, that when Sky Sports had a cull of their ‘expert’ pundits last summer, Tim Sherwood was still there when the dust settles.

Quite extraordinary that people are willing to pay him to give his views on football, there is hope for us all.

When you have somebody who is so limited anyway, if you then have to add in his bias on certain topics, it is a potent mix when it comes to the ‘expert’ view of Tim Sherwood.

Tim Sherwood is big mates with Steve Bruce and these past 19 months has repeatedly gone over the top with his praise of the job Bruce is (according to Tim Sherwood) doing at St James Park.

Tim Sherwood also clearly has issues with Newcastle United fans and has constantly criticised and attempted to belittle them.

Back in October (2020) for example, Tim Sherwood was on his high horse (see below), complaining that Steve Bruce didn’t get the credit he deserved, Sherwood also criticising Newcastle fans and Rafa Benitez back then as well, as usual.

Now he is back again, Tim Sherwood giving us the benefit of his ‘expert’ opinion on Newcastle United, Steve Bruce and the fans.

Sherwood’s view yet again is that his old mate Steve Bruce has been treated totally unfairly, that whatever he does he won’t get any credit, even if Bruce avoids relegation with Newcastle United.

Well after inheriting a solid mid-table team from Rafa Benitez, a manager who had been starved of any proper backing in the transfer market, Steve Bruce has then been allowed a net transfer spend in his first three transfer windows of over £100m. So not forced to sell any players he inherited and Mike Ashley allowing over £100m to add to Rafa’s squad.

Surely avoiding relegation should be the bare minimum, not something worthy of an open top bus celebration.

There again, when you look at what a disaster Tim Sherwood was as a manager, no wonder he is so clueless when it comes to the subject. Nobody has been willing to give him another chance since Sherwood was allowed to spend £60m in summer 2015 at Aston Villa (even more than the £50m+ Steve McClaren was allowed), Tim Sherwood putting the foundations in place that ensured Villa were relegated that season along with Newcastle, he was sacked after only ten disastrous PL matches that season, after a run of nine matches with eight defeats and a draw.

Backing up why he thinks Steve Bruce is so good, Tim Sherwood states: ‘I think he’s experienced enough. He’s managed that many football matches in the Premier League that he’s got the experience to keep them in the league.’

Managing so many games would of course be a massive positive with Steve Bruce, if he had only won a few more of them…

As things stand on this Sunday morning, Steve Bruce’s Premier League record is:

Played 454 Won 128 Drawn 124 Lost 202 Goals For 465 and Goals Against 613

That is a winning ratio of 28.2% and a losing one of 44.5%, the worst of any Premier League manager to have managed that number of games.

A PL career record that has a feeble average of 1.12 points per game, with goals scored per game an average of 1.02 per match and goals against, 1.35 per game.

The thing is, Steve Bruce has actually managed to do even worse in his time at Newcastle United, than his overall Premier League record.

Played 62 Won 18 Drawn 15 Lost 29 Goals For 63 and Goals Against 98

That is a winning ratio of 29% and a losing one of 46.8%.

An average of only 1.11 points per game, with goals scored per game an average of 1.01 per match and goals against, 1.58 per game.

When you look at that overall record and especially his time at Newcastle United, then you factor in that NUFC are now fourth bottom and only three points off relegation, then add that Steve Bruce is on a run of fifteen games with eleven defeats and only two wins (and two draws), conceding goals for fun (two or more goals in eight of the last ten matches) and struggling to score any / many…just look then at what Tim Sherwood says, bearing that record in mind.

Tim Sherwood: ‘He [Steve Bruce] is going to have to swim the Channel backwards to get any sort of credit [from Newcastle fans].’

It hurts your head even trying to comprehend just how stupid Tim Sherwood must be, to come out with something like that.

It kind of is the ultimate and sums up the upside down world we have lived in, where those embarrassing journalists and pundits have gone to such lengths to big up their mate, they have lost all touch with reality.

You would honestly think we were up where Leicester are (third in PL table), or West Ham even – they will go fourth and one point off second top if they beat Spurs at 12 noon today.

If Newcastle United were even eighth where Aston Villa are, or even Wolves in eleventh, Steve Bruce would be getting credit for doing a decent / good / very good / excellent job, if matching any of those four this season so far.

A lot of Newcastle fans might still not like him but the better the results the more the credit he would have got.

Tim Sherwood speaking about Steve Bruce on Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United on Sunday night – 20 February 2021:

“Steve [Bruce] can’t worry…because he can’t win anyway.

“I think Steve Bruce realises that now.

“Even if he keeps them [Newcastle United] up in the division, he’s not going to get any credit for this.

“The only way Newcastle fans are going to get what they want, is when Mike Ashley decides that he’s had enough of the club and he’s got somebody to come and offer him the right money to sell it.

“If the Rafa Benitez rumours are true, would he come in?

“Does he think he’s got an opportunity? He would get the credit for keeping them in the league.

“I still think Steve Bruce keeps them in the league, I really do.

“I think he gets enough points, I think he’s experienced enough.

“He’s managed that many football matches in the Premier League that he’s got the experience to keep them in the league.

“No one wanted him in there in the first place and I think he has realised that.

“He’s going to have to swim the Channel backwards to get any sort of credit.

“He’s just got to keep them in the league, do the job.

“The objective of Mike Ashley is to keep them in the league. He doesn’t care if anyone does anything other than that. Yeah, it would be nice if they won a Carabao Cup or an FA Cup, but he wants someone to keep them in the league.

“From Bruce’s point of view, I think he has just got to walk away.

“He has got to try and keep them in the league and then his reputation is intact and he can go and get another job somewhere else.”

Tim Sherwood talking to Sky Sports – 24 October 2020:

“Rafa Benitez was complaining about what he didn’t have at the football club [Newcastle United] all the time.

“I think [Steve] Bruce has gone in there, you don’t hear him talking about what he hasn’t got at the football club, he’s getting on with the job.

” I think they’ve bought some attacking players. I think he sets his team up…..depending on who they play, just to get results.

“I mean, we all want to play attacking football, he wants to put up [Callum] Wilson up front there with Andy Carroll, a battering ram, [Allan] Saint-Maximin on one side and [Miguel] Almiron playing as well, Ryan Fraser….

“He [Steve Bruce] sets his team up to win football matches and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. I think Rafa Benitez got loads of credit for that.

“I saw some games where Rafa set his team up, they drew 0-0 and never ever threw a punch during the game. It was boring to watch.

“So I think they’ve got short memories, the Newcastle fans.

“Steve Bruce, he knows, he has stood on the Gallowgate End, he knows what it’s like to be a supporter there.

“He want to play that free flowing football what everyone wants to see, open up the pitch, go forward, forward runners, getting the balls into the box, causing havoc.”

