Opinion

‘This is the conspiracy against Newcastle United, not the one Steve Bruce is claiming’

Steve Bruce has now talked of a supposed conspiracy theory surrounding him and the introduction of Graeme Jones.

Which in all fairness he has a valid point on, as no one outside of NUFC really knows what is proposed in the short-term.

Will Steve Bruce be sacked?

Will he move to be the role of Director of Football.

Will Graeme Jones become manager?

Will Rafa Benitez return? (Yes please)

However, in my opinion there is a greater conspiracy theory in play at the moment, which again in my humble view can only be resolved with government intervention.

We all know which one!!! The long awaited Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi PIF.

There are currently Saudi trade activities involving UK sport and leisure, which confirms further that the only objection to this takeover is the Premier League and perhaps a number of the league’s members. This is a conspiracy against Newcastle United.

Consider this…

Now showing on commercial TV in the UK are adverts for family holidays in Saudi, apparently no objections from human rights groups highlighting the reported atrocities and associated dangers to foreign travellers. No objections from our media groups, no objection from the widow of a murdered media reporter (my sympathy), I can only assume that all is well for these individuals, should they desire to have a two week holiday in this beautiful county and experience another culture.

Currently in progress, The Saudi International European Golf Tournament. Once again, no objections reported, at least not to my limited knowledge.

There is also Boxing, F1 and many more.

The entire world is happy with these events and in particular the sporting fraternity.

Happy days, sport and leisure is a multicultural need and impacts on all nations and classes and helps to develop relationships, widen horizons and breakdown boundaries

So my question is, which is the biggest and more important conspiracy? You decide.

Come on Boris Johnson and Oliver Dowden, sort this mess out. You have the power. The north east has the need for development and investment.

Bruce out, Jones in.

