The fans choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United on Sunday night
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?
We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to improve a record of only two wins (and eleven defeats) in their last fifteen matches.
We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.
Steve Bruce saying that Federico Fernandez is back in training but no chance of playing on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he understands he has to be wary of playing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle too much, due to how little football they have played.
Then Steve Bruce saying the one bit of good news with the three long-term injuries is that Manquillo has responded well to treatment, whilst patience is the word with both Wilson and Schar in their recovery.
Jeff Hendrick is available once again after serving a one game suspension at Chelsea
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle United team v Manchester United looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.
94% Clark
93% Saint-Maximin
92% Almiron
89% Hayden
86% Willock
84% Dubravka
81% Lascelles
64% Dummett
63% Fraser
54% Lewis
48% Gayle
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
41% Ritchie
36% Krafth
33% Matty Longstaff
28% Shelvey
27% Murphy
21% Carroll
16% Darlow
16% Elliot Anderson
15% Sean Longstaff
13% Joelinton
8% Hendrick
4% Atsu
0% Gillespie
