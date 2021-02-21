Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United on Sunday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to improve a record of only two wins (and eleven defeats) in their last fifteen matches.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Steve Bruce saying that Federico Fernandez is back in training but no chance of playing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he understands he has to be wary of playing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle too much, due to how little football they have played.

Then Steve Bruce saying the one bit of good news with the three long-term injuries is that Manquillo has responded well to treatment, whilst patience is the word with both Wilson and Schar in their recovery.

Jeff Hendrick is available once again after serving a one game suspension at Chelsea

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle United team v Manchester United looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

94% Clark

93% Saint-Maximin

92% Almiron

89% Hayden

86% Willock

84% Dubravka

81% Lascelles

64% Dummett

63% Fraser

54% Lewis

48% Gayle

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

41% Ritchie

36% Krafth

33% Matty Longstaff

28% Shelvey

27% Murphy

21% Carroll

16% Darlow

16% Elliot Anderson

15% Sean Longstaff

13% Joelinton

8% Hendrick

4% Atsu

0% Gillespie

