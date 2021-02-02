Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Tuesday night – Bizarre twist

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it consecutive wins after ending a run of eleven games without a victory, when beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Steve Bruce revealed that Jamaal Lascelles had joined Federico Fernandez on the injured list.

Bruce also saying that Ryan Fraser was ill and had missed training on Sunday, indicating he was very unlikely to be involved.

In better news, the NUFC Head Coach stated that Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark were available to start against Palace, if selected.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin has now joined Galatasaray, whilst this game comes too early for Joe Willock to be involved.

So that meant we listed 23 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from, excluding Ryan Fraser, as well as Lascelles and Fernandez.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below and a very bizarre twist, that has never happened previously, when we’ve asked supporters to pick their eleven players for a match.

As you can see below, seven players are absolutely overwhelming choices, receiving 93% or higher in terms of fans’ votes.

Lewis (87%) and Shelvey (75%) are also very well backed to take spaces eight and nine in the team.

However, when it comes to the next two highest votes, we have Karl Darlow getting 53% backing from fans, then…Martin Dubravka with 47%.

So we have two goalkeepers in the top eleven, as the next highest fan vote was for Jeff Hendrick with 35% of supporters selecting him.

I think that based on their efforts these past 18 months, little doubt that Newcastle fans WOULD place both Dubravka and Darlow amongst the top half dozen NUFC performers, not just top eleven. However, sad to say that one of the pair has to miss out in the real world of team selection.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Crystal Palace looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.

98% Almiron

98% Wilson

96% Schar

96% Hayden

95% Clark

94% Saint-Maximin

93% Manquillo

87% Lewis

75% Shelvey

53% Darlow

47% Dubravka

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

35% Hendrick

28% Matty Longstaff

23% Murphy

21% Ritchie

16% Dummett

13% Gayle

10% Sean Longstaff

9% Elliot Anderson

5% Carroll

4% Krafth

4% Joelinton

0% Gillespie

