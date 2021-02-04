News

The FA clear Southampton ever present to face Newcastle United

Jan Bednarek has started all 21 of Southampton’s Premier League games this season.

The Poland international will now make it 22 on Saturday at St James Park.

A ridiculous late red card, a second of the game for the Saints, had added insult to the 9-0 injury they were suffering at Old Trafford.

An atrocious sending off decision that was a total joke, made all the worse when the officials came to this conclusion with the assistance of using VAR.

However, Thursday afternoon has seen The FA cancel the suspension that came with the red card, meaning Jan Bednarek will now face Newcastle United.

Southampton Official Announcement:

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek will be available for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, after the club successfully appealed his dismissal in Tuesday’s match against Manchester United.

Bednarek was shown a straight red card during the second half at Old Trafford, having been judged to have denied Anthony Martial an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The club immediately appealed the decision, and a review by an independent regulatory commission at the Football Association has now led to the card being rescinded.

A statement from The FA said:

“Jan Bednarek will be available for Southampton FC’s next fixture after an Independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal and removed his suspension.

“The defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during a Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Tuesday [02/02/21].”

