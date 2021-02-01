Opinion

The 7 radical revelations that revealed themselves to Steve Bruce after 564 days

Steve Bruce rolled into Toon on 17 July 2019.

Newcastle United fans shocked, though not surprised, that Mike Ashley was replacing a Champions League multi-trophy winning top class manager, with somebody who had never won anything and not even finished top eight in the Premier League.

The NUFC owner continuing his ideal preference of appointing somebody from the lower leagues who was so desperate they’d take the job, no matter what conditions Ashley attached.

No other Premier League club, then (July 2019) or now, would consider appointing Steve Bruce.

On Saturday (31 January 2021), it was 564 days in the NUFC job for Bruce, his 71st game in charge.

It was also the long awaited day whereby these seven radical revelations may have all finally revealed themselves to Steve Bruce, have finally sunk in…

Joelinton

Newcastle United’s £40m+ record signing played in 53 of Steve Bruce’s first 54 Premier League matches, as either a starter or from the sub’s bench.

These last five PL games, Joelinton has only been involved once.

A bit simplistic to just blame the 24 year old for all of Newcastle’s failings BUT it isn’t too simplistic to say Joelinton doesn’t deserve a place in the team.

Whether Mike Ashley was insisting on his record signing’s inclusion in the team, or Steve Bruce just felt obliged to, it has been a major handicap for NUFC. Hopefully no more, unless of course Joelinton manages to do something more impressive than breaking virus rules to get his hair cut.

Andy Carroll

Similar to Joelinton, although at least not featuring as often as the Brazilian.

A liability for Newcastle when starting games, his total lack of mobility meaning United are a man short when attacking and defending from the front.

Only one Premier League goal in the last 34 months tells you everything about his goal threat, or rather the lack of it.

If Newcastle are to go on a run of playing better football and scoring goals, Andy Carroll won’t be part of it.

Waiting for the inevitable

The quite ridiculous and hopeless standard Steve Bruce tactics had really dragged Newcastle United down.

Ordering the team to arrange themselves around their own 18 yard box, defend deep and gift total control to the opposition. What could possibly go wrong?

Setting your side up to simply try and survive pressure based on hoping the opposition don’t take the lead, maybe one of the other Steves should have had a word.

Miguel Almiron

When the Paraguayan arrived at Newcastle he was an instant success.

He transformed how NUFC could play as at last Rafa Benitez had the mobile attacking player who could threaten the other team with his pace and mobility, bringing the best out of others.

The major factor in inspiring Newcastle to the fifth best form in the Premier League and fifth highest number of goals in Rafa’s final 16 games.

Quite ridiculous that Steve Bruce has spent 18 months simply playing Almiron as an extra defender, instead of letting him cause problems at the other end, as has been the case these recent couple of matches.

Creating chances

It sounds simplistic because it is!

The majority of PL matches this season, have seen Newcastle have two or less efforts on target.

You won’t win many when that is how you set up.

NUFC had to start playing with an emphasis on creating at least a decent number of chances, so hopefully second half v Leeds and then Everton, are just the start.

Isaac Hayden

This is easy.

Isaac Hayden is Newcastle’s best midfielder, play him there and not in defence!

Allan Saint-Maximin

A very exciting player BUT there has to be more of a plan than just give him the ball and hope something happens.

Especially with ASM tending to receive the ball closer to his own penalty area than the halfway line, that had to change.

The French winger hasn’t / hadn’t been great this season and little doubt the overly negative tactics have played a major part in that, only really the Burnley home match did we see ASM hitting close to the heights we saw at times last season.

If we are now to see Allan Saint-Maximin receiving the ball in more attacking positions, we could then see him getting closer to providing the kind off end product in goals and assists that many of us believe he is capable of.

