Opinion

The 406 challenge for Newcastle West End Foodbank

One of the really heartening things to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been the way many footballers and fans of clubs have risen to the challenges caused by the terrible events of the past year.

The work that Marcus Rashford has done in particular to raise awareness of the challenges of food poverty has been very inspiring and has made an enormous impact to millions of young people’s lives across the UK.

Equally the donations made by Newcastle United fans to the Newcastle West End Foodbank, instead of forking out for pay per view matches, was also incredibly heartening to see and made a real difference to a local charity that has been hugely affected over the last 12 months.

I’ve been thinking for a while about a way to do my own little bit which is why this month I’ll be aiming to cover 406 miles on foot and by bicycle, to try and raise some much needed funds and make my own small contribution to the efforts of the Newcastle West End Foodbank.

Established in 2013 it is one of the busiest foodbanks in the UK, providing food parcels that feed over 30,000 people every year. They offer emergency food assistance to people in the west end of Newcastle; which is one of the most economically and socially deprived areas in the North East.

The 406 figure comes from the idea of wanting to cover a mile for each day of the month e.g February 1 is 1 mile and February 28 is 28 miles which is also the amount I’m hoping to raise over the course of the next four weeks. I’ll be aiming to cover the distance in an equal split between foot and bike. At an average of 14.5 miles a day it will be challenging but also very achievable.

I know Newcastle United fans have been, and are, incredibly generous and many of you reading this will already have donated to other causes over the last 12 months. But I’ll be aiming to raise a £1 a mile and I hope some of you may be able to make a small contribution as I make progress along the way.

If you would like to make a donation and to follow my progress please visit the link. Any donation large or small would be hugely appreciated: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AaronGales1

