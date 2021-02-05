Opinion

Stunning fan vote result after asking ‘Steve Bruce or Graeme Jones in charge for rest of season?’

On Thursday we asked the question: ‘Would you prefer Steve Bruce or Graeme Jones in charge for rest of the season at Newcastle United?’

Steve Bruce has now been Newcastle United Head Coach for 19 months, after Mike Ashley appointed him on 17 June 2019.

Graeme Jones has now been a coach at Newcastle United for nine days, having arrived as a surprise addition on 27 January 2021.

This is how we set out the situation…

It was all very strange to see a coach added midway through the season and even stranger for Newcastle United to give him the profile of a new signing or new manager, with a major interview on the club’s own website and promoted via their social media channels.

Steve Bruce says it was his decision to bring in Graeme Jones, whilst plenty of Newcastle United fans see the situation as one where Mike Ashley has brought in somebody to be at least a temporary replacement, if / when he sacks Steve Bruce.

Within days Graeme Jones was hitting the headlines.

Newcastle United winning their first match in twelve with Graeme Jones shouting instructions and encouragement from the sidelines very prominently, Steve Bruce appearing not to look too happy about that, nor the fact that many people were then wanting to give Graeme Jones credit for the better performance and result at Goodison Park.

Only three days later and it was notable that Graeme Jones WASN’T on the sidelines shouting instructions / encouragement at St James Park when the game kicked off against Crystal Palace. Many people then happy to blame Steve Bruce for the defeat AND also blame him (Bruce) for Graeme Jones sitting in the stands.

So what is the mood of the fans?

With 16 matches to go and Newcastle United on a run of ten defeats and only one win in their last thirteen games, who would you prefer to see in charge until the end of this 2020/21 season?

Steve Bruce or Graeme Jones? Please vote below.

Well the Newcastle fans have made their feelings known, very clearly!

The votes are counted and the result is:

2.7% Steve Bruce

97.3% Graeme Jones

I don’t think there is really any need to say anything else.

