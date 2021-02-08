News

Study of European club net spends in last 10 transfer windows highlights Newcastle United

A new European-wide study has highlighted Newcastle United as a stand out when it comes to club net spends in recent years.

The CIES Football Observatory report looks at club buys and sales over these last 10 transfer windows.

Which means the figures start with the summer 2016 transfer window, right up to the one (January 2021) just ended.

Which in Newcastle United’s case then means, the six transfer windows when Rafa Benitez was at the club, plus the four windows during Steve Bruce’s time (so far…).

CIES Football Observatory report says:

‘During the last ten transfer windows, Manchester City total the most negative net transfer spending among current big-5 league clubs (-€631M) ahead of city rivals Manchester United (-€586M).

No English Premier League team has a positive transfer balance during the period considered.

The least negative net spending was recorded for Southampton (-€50M), ahead of West Bromwich Albion (-€73M) and Newcastle United (-€77M). The most positive balances in Italy, Germany and Spain were recorded for Atalanta BC (+€133M), Hoffenheim (+€87M) and Valencia (+€67 M). The data comes from the CIES Observatory own research using data published by clubs or reported by media.’

When it comes to all the clubs in the big five European leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga), these were the clubs with the biggest net spends these last 10 transfer windows (all figures in euros):

Then this is how the current 20 Premier League clubs rate against each other according to CIES Football Observatory (al figures in euros):

As you can see, Newcastle United with the third lowest net spend of all twenty current PL clubs.

Newcastle estimated to have spent 307m euros (approx £269m) and received 230m euros (approx £202m) from sales in these past 10 transfer windows, for a net spend of 77m euros (approx £67m).

Of course, as we all know, there are a lot more to these figures where Newcastle United are concerned.

CIES Football Observatory are estimating Newcastle United having a net spend of £67m in the transfer market these past ten transfer windows. However, Steve Bruce has been allowed a net spend these past four windows of over £100m, whilst Mike Ashley starved Rafa Benitez of proper funds and indeed made a significant profit on transfers during Rafa’s six windows at St James Park.

