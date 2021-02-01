News

Steve Bruce updates on which players will and won’t be available for Palace – Plus transfer news

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media on Monday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach reflecting on Saturday’s win over Everton and speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Crystal Palace.

There was also the small matter of the January transfer window which closes at 11pm tonight.

In terms of availability for Palace, Steve Bruce confirming that as well as Federico Fernandez missing for some weeks to come, he expects the same with Jamaal Lascelles who is off for a scan today.

Ryan Fraser is also a doubt for tomorrow night as he has been ill and missed Sunday’s training.

In better news, Steve Bruce says that both Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett will be available if called upon for the team to face Crystal Palace.

On the transfer front, the Head Coach confirmed that DeAndre Yedlin is in Turkey and set to complete a move to Galatasaray.

With Matt Ritchie’s return to Bournemouth though, Steve Bruce says that one is still in the balance with work to do.

Matty Longstaff is another who could go out today, Watford linked with a loan move.

In terms of incoming, Steve Bruce once again confirmed interest in Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury BUT insists that there are also other possibilities in terms of players who could be signed up today by Newcastle.

Steve Bruce pre-Palace press conference:

On beating Everton:

“Of course it’s given everybody a lift – particularly the players.

“That little bit of confidence seemed to return but I think it was the performance that pleased us all so we’re looking for more of the same.”

On Jamal Lewis:

“He’s still young and we knew it would take a bit of time for him to settle.

“You seen at the weekend he’s got all the ingredients to keep improving. We think there’s a real quality player there.

“I was pleased we seen a big performance from him.”

On Callum Wilson:

“Ten Premier League goals for a team in the bottom half at the half way point is a wonderful return.

“He was pivotal against Everton.

“Too often we’ve seen him come short instead of use his pace and power to get in behind but he did that well.”

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

“We’re hoping that we can do one or two deals, maybe.

“But, when you’re in the market for loans, things change because other clubs’ circumstances change.

“We’re still really hopeful but we’ll see what develops later.

“Yedlin has flown to Turkey.

“I’d like to wish him the best of luck and I hope it goes well.

“He’s been a very good servant to the club and I hope he enjoys himself and his career.”

Bruce on Matt Ritchie to Bournemouth:

“I still think there’s a lot to do on that deal.

“Matt’s been a really wonderful player at the club but he’s obviously frustrated that he’s not playing regularly, and you can understand that.”

On Matty Longstaff:

“I haven’t heard anything at all from Watford in that respect.

“We’ll see what’s best and what develops later in the day.

“One thing I don’t want to do is dismantle my squad because there’s still another three months of the season.

“Jamaal Lascelles will be unavailable for a few weeks. Ryan Fraser has been sick over the weekend and couldn’t train yesterday. Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark will be available.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

Steve Bruce on potential transfers:

“It could be a busy day – we hope to do one or two things.

“I haven’t said that it’s necessarily just Hamza Choudhury – you keep saying that.

“We have got one or two things bubbling along we’ll see what develops later on.”

Steve Bruce on weekend links to Idrissa Gueye:

(Jokes) “Neymar was actually the one we were looking at there (PSG) but it didn’t quite happen.”

