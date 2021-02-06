News

Steve Bruce update on three new serious injuries for Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has been speaking after the incident-packed match against Southampton.

Newcastle United somehow emerging as 3-2 winners despite finishing the game with nine men.

Steve Bruce keen after the final whistle to push the ability of Isaac Hayden to play at centre-back.

Which is just as well as Hayden could be there for some time.

Lascelles and Fernandez ruled out until who knows when, Paul Dummett unable to stay fully fit, whilst Ciaran Clark missed today’s match after his partner went into labour on Friday.

The last thing Newcastle United needed was the sight of Fabian Schar stretchered off.

Steve Bruce giving details of that and two other new serious injury worries for NUFC.

With just over ten minutes remaining Schar looked to clash knees and appeared to be in agony, before being stretchered off.

Steve Bruce confirming it is a ‘bad knee injury’ for the Swiss international.

Two other Newcastle United players were forced off with injuries in the first half.

The NUFC Head Coach describing it as an ‘awful injury’ for Javier Manquillo when subbed after 24 minutes.

Whilst Callum Wilson exited on 36 minutes with what Steve Bruce says is a ‘hamstring injury’ for the Newcastle striker.

Major worries all round and you have to wonder when, if ever, we will see this trio of NUFC players in the remaining fifteen matches of the season.

Steve Bruce after Newcastle 3 Southampton 2:

“That (injuries) is the disappointing thing for me.

“It looks as if we’ve picked up an awful injury with Manquillo.

“Fab Schär looks like a bad knee injury and Callum Wilson now has a hamstring injury too.

“The resilience of the team and the effort and commitment was terrific.

“The one thing you want to see is them putting their bodies in the way.

“The blocks they got in and the challenges they made – I couldn’t be more pleased.”

On Isaac Hayden:

“When he was a kid he played at centre-back for Arsenal.

“I remember when I took him to Hull my chief scout thought his best position was centre-back.

“When he produces a performance like that you can see why.

It’s good to have.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

