Steve Bruce reveals cunning plan after after Old Trafford defeat ‘We need to win a few games’

Steve Bruce watched on, as he failed to improve on his career record in management at Old Trafford.

His 23 years of experience in management seeing him win zero games away against Manchester United and only one draw, pretty remarkable, in the very worst sense.

Steve Bruce insists that this latest of many many defeats at Old Trafford was different to many in the past.

The Newcastle United Head Coach insisting that his team played well, were unlucky, ‘disappointed’ with the first Man Utd goal, ‘wicked deflection’ for the second, shouldn’t have been a penalty for the third.

Steve Bruce states his team played well for an hour or so and they did ok in the first half.

It won’t have come as a massive surprise to Man Utd fans as they know their team aren’t really that good.

Before this weekend, only one club in the top eleven of the PL table had won less games at home than Man Utd (5 of 12) and only four (including Newcastle – 21) had conceded more goals at home than the 18 Solskjaer’s team had done.

Man Utd’s last five PL matches (home and away) had seen defeat at home to Sheffield United, draws against West Brom, Arsenal and Everton, just the one win against Southampton.

Man Utd were still playing in Turin less than 72 hours before this Newcastle match kicked off and were missing the likes of Cavani and Pogba against NUFC, as well as McTominay who has been their best midfielder this season.

Steve Bruce of course won’t mention any of this.

He claims Newcastle are playing better recently and at least in recent games they have been playing and pressing a bit higher up the pitch.

However, you simply can’t ignore a horrendous form line of played 16, lost 12, drawn two, winning only two.

Most worrying perhaps is that we have a team who struggles to score goals however they play.

Including this defeat at Old Trafford, Newcastle have now conceded two or more goals in nine of their last eleven matches.

Southampton was a one-off fluke game for me, yes we had a man extra for most of the second half and two extra for the final 10 minutes BUT the Saints did gift all three goals.

If Newcastle keep conceding two or more every week, exactly how many matches, if any, will they win out of these next thirteen?

For Newcastle fans seeing Steve Bruce laughing with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (see below) after this latest defeat didn’t exactly help either…

Steve Bruce reflecting on Newcastle losing 3-1 at Old Trafford, making it 2 wins in 16 games with 12 defeats (and 2 draws):

“It has been a difficult week but we have games coming up where we think we can take points.

“We are a threat now, we are trying to be higher up the pitch.

“It will take some getting used to because we have played a certain way for a while.

“I am convinced we will be safe…we need to win a few games…we have to get to that magical point mark whatever it is.

“There’s six or seven teams in and around it with 13 games to go.

“I’m sure there’s a few looking over the shoulders and of course we’re one of them.

“He [Karl Darlow) will be disappointed because he has been beaten at his near post. I haven’t seen that one back but we’ll analyse it and have a look at it with him.

“The response has been good, we have had very, very decent performances of late but the thing is you need some results.

“We’ve had a difficult week in terms of Chelsea and Man United away, we have got some games coming up where we think we can pick up points.

“The second goal…it got a wicked deflection and they got that little bit of luck you need.

“The third one, I have just looked at the penalty and we’ve got VAR, it looked soft.

“For 60 minutes we gave as good as we got but that second goal was the one.

A traitor and a terrible football manager. Leave now because we know Lee Charnley hasn’t got the balls to sack you until it’s too late. For many fans too late was a month ago… pic.twitter.com/IsF6pm9N6D — The Magpie Group (@MagpieGroupNUFC) February 21, 2021

”We were a bit disrupted when we lost Joelinton.

“He was struggling after half an hour and it was difficult to replace him.

“I was pleased for an hour but when you come here you have got to be good for 90 minutes.

“There were some pleasing signs but you’ve got to turn them into a few results.

“Karl has had a magnificent season so far but he’ll be disappointed with the first goal in particular, obviously with goalkeepers, it’s the cardinal sin if they let one in at their near post.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

