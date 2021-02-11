News

Steve Bruce press conference – Says he has received death threats

An eventful Steve Bruce press conference on Thursday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the next game.

With Newcastle travelling to Stamford Bridge to play on Monday night, in four days time.

Steve Bruce revealing that Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson and Javier Manquillo are all set for a couple of months out of the team, the three all picking up injuries last Saturday during the Southampton match.

In better news on the availability front, Steve Bruce says that Ciaran Clark (he missed Southampton when his partner went into labour) will be back, whilst he added that there is a chance Federico Fernandez and / or Jamaal Lascelles could also possibly return.

As well as the usual press conference stuff, Steve Bruce also had this to say:

“Social media is a really powerful weapon. The abuse that I’ve had – death threats and all this sort of stuff. It’s obscene and totally ridiculous. There are vulnerable people out there and it’s vile, some of it. It needs to stop.”

Steve Bruce has no presence himself on social media, so I’m guessing that he must be referring to comments that he has seen public comments online that anybody could view.

Obviously any death threats towards anybody are unacceptable and I trust Steve Bruce and the club have informed the Police so that action can be taken against any individuals that have made death threats, as well as publicly exposing those who have done so. I must admit, I see an awful lot written about Steve Bruce online but have never seen any death threats.

This is of course very different to fair criticism comments simply criticising Steve Bruce, saying he is not up to the job, or whatever.

In the past Steve Bruce has claimed that those criticising him online (which is the only route Newcastle fans have, whilst banned from stadiums) were a very small unrepresentative group of keyboard warriors, claiming that the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans think he is doing a great job and should carry on, ignoring this supposed unrepresentative small group of critics.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

Other press conference comments from Steve Bruce ahead of playing Chelsea away on Monday:

“Fabian Schär has had an operation on his knee ligaments so it’s eight weeks out for him.

“Javier Manquillo did his ankle ligaments so he could be a similar time out and Callum Wilson has got a tear to his hamstring so that could be 6-8 weeks as well.”

On Callum Wilson:

“The aftermath of Saturday’s game, losing three players including your centre forward for weeks is a bitter pill to swallow.

“We hoped it was a grade one but unfortunately it’s worse than that.

“We don’t think he needs an operation but it takes time.”

On forward options:

“It’s for anybody to step up.

“We all know what Dwight Gayle is capable of so we hope he stays well.

“The same goes for Joelinton and Andy Carroll.

“They’re big boots to fill but there’s an opportunity.”

On defensive options:

“Ciaran Clark will be available.

“Fingers crossed with Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernández – they’ve both got a chance.”

On Joe Willock:

“The one thing you want to do is play well on your debut. It was a great piece of skill from Allan to pick him out and it was a classic midfield player’s goal.

“He’s got the ability to arrive in the box – he’s a terrific athlete.”

On Southampton result:

“We scored three goals so we got that balance right in the first-half. We could have gone 4-1 up then a minute later it’s 3-2 and we’re down to ten men.

“I was delighted with their attitude, application and their determination to hang on.”

