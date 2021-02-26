News

Steve Bruce press conference – Asked about relegation and makes bizarre claims

An interesting Steve Bruce press conference on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the next game.

With Newcastle set to host Wolves on Saturday night, a match with an 8pm kick-off

Steve Bruce looking at the very real possibility of his team dropping into the relegation zone this weekend.

If Fulham beat Palace and Newcastle lose to Wolves, United will be in the drop zone.

It would also mean Steve Bruce extending his horrific run to only two wins in seventeen games, with thirteen defeats and two draws.

Could Steve Bruce really survive that, would he even have the nerve to carry on if losing on Saturday night?

Asked about the threat of relegation, Steve Bruce making the bizarre claim that it is just about the players, yet again dismissing how important ‘tactics’ are. In other words, how he manages the team and how he sets them up on the pitch.

The Head Coach also once again bizarrely claiming that there at least six or seven clubs who are in serious danger of going down with West Brom and Sheffield United.

There is no way that if Newcastle were where Wolves or Palace are, that he would accept in any way that there was even a hint of relegation threat. He would be talking top half or even top six!

Indeed, Wolves and Palace are only seven and eight points respectively off the top six, compared to eleven and ten points clear of relegation.

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United only three points clear of relegation, fifteen off the top six.

Steve Bruce press conference, asked about threat of relegation ahead of Wolves match:

“I always say when the daffodils are up the crux of the season is upon us.

“We’ve still got a lead.

“There are 6/7 teams involved but it seems Newcastle are the only ones in it.

“Can we finish above them?

“That’s the aim and I’m quietly confident we can.

“You can talk about tactics as much as you like, it’s all about players”.

On Miguel Almirón:

“I’ve said many times, if everybody was like Miggy my job would be very easy.

“He’s got a heart the size of himself and has a real natural ability.

“His best position is off the front and the key to it is scoring or making a goal.”

On Wolves:

“They’re a very good side and have been for the last two or three years but we played very well down at Molineux.

“It’s another difficult game but we’re quietly confident we can get a result.”

